A Bloemfontein chartered accountant faced arrest on 20 November over allegations she siphoned more than R24 million from her employer

The CA allegedly forged her company CEO's electronic signature to move funds across multiple online betting platforms over eight months

She appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates' Court on charges of fraud, uttering, and money laundering after the case was reported to police

A person playing an online betting game. Images: picture alliance / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

BLOEMFONTEIN — A 41-year-old chartered accountant has been arrested after investigators allegedly linked her to the transfer of more than R24 million in company funds to online betting platforms over an eight-month period.

The CA was taken into custody on 20 November following an investigation by the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit. Authorities allege that between February and September 2025, she used her company CEO's electronic signature without authorisation to transfer funds from the company credit card to accounts on Hollywood Bets, Betway, and Lotto Star.

False statements used to hide alleged fraud

To conceal the transactions, the CA allegedly submitted falsified financial statements to the company. The alleged financial misconduct was subsequently reported to the police, which led to the issuing of an arrest warrant.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

She appeared in the Bloemfontein Magistrates' Court on the same day as her arrest, facing charges of fraud, uttering, and money laundering. The court granted her R50,000 bail, and the matter was postponed to 20 January 2027 for further proceedings.

See how SA took the news after the case details were shared on an X page:

South Africans react to the case

The arrest drew considerable attention on a social media post, with users raising concerns about online bettingand the broader implications for the profession.

@African_Moving wrote:

"Sad story and a reminder why betting on the palm is more harmful that being in a betting physical site. Casinos are regulated but online betting has zero controls. Bad for our society."

@Elixir_Africa said:

"Brazil has banned online betting. What are we waiting for South Africa?"

@IZvangu85788 remarked:

"Wasting out R24 million in 8 months must be the biggest amount in the history of betting."

@MindUrselfPls, who identified as a fellow CA, said:

"Darn she really is a CA(SA). Hoped that wasn't the case. Dragging us through the mud for real"

@lioneszT offered a different perspective:

"Betting is a chronic disease 🦠"

@2coolnick quipped:

"Creative accounting (CA) 🤣🤣🤣"

@Andrewkaundo added:

"My wife wanted to take me to rehab after losing R75 on aviator, she must see this!"

A woman in handcuffs. Images: Anadolu / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

More on crime and corruption in SA

Source: Briefly News