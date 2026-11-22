A massive veldfire tore through the De Hoop–Potberg area of the Western Cape on Saturday, 21 November

The Greater Overberg Fire Protection Association confirmed multiple homes were destroyed as the fire spread to thousands of hectares

South Africans responded with an outpouring of prayers and sympathy for the families who lost everything

A devastating veldfire swept through the De Hoop–Potberg region of the Western Cape. The fire left a trail of destruction across nearly 25 000 hectares of land.

A Western Cape fire devastates the De Hoop-Potberg area. Image: Pexels

Source: UGC

An evening update indicated that 24 homes had been destroyed by the time the report was issued on 21 November. An aerial photograph shared by the Mossel Bay Advertiser showed a building completely engulfed in flames, capturing the scale of the disaster.

The fire forced residents to flee their homes, with onlookers witnessing people from poorer communities among those evacuating. Questions were also raised about whether informal dwellings were included in the official count of destroyed structures. Firefighters and volunteers were on the ground battling the blaze, with many South Africans expressing deep gratitude for their efforts. The Greater Overberg Fire Protection Association (goFPA) confirmed the destruction of property was immense. There were no immediate reports of human casualties, something residents acknowledged with relief. The veldfire also raised concern for wildlife in the area, with the natural landscape of the De Hoop Nature Reserve forming part of the broader region affected. See the original post and aerial photograph below:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

SA supports fire victims

People across the country shared their thoughts in the comments:

Bridget Lucas wrote:

"Families, not just homes. Memories, photos and love in those homes were destroyed. My heart goes out to you all. As long as you have each other, God will see you through this devastation."

Margie Graham Kerrich-Walker said:

"My thoughts and prayers are with the people in Malgas who lost their homes. With love from Pretoria. 🌈🙏"

Antoinette Rossouw shared:

"Very sad. We are praying for everyone who has damage. 🙏 So grateful no one was injured 🙌 Foeitog for the wild animals 😢 Thank you to the firefighters and volunteers! 🚒"

Joyce Yallop added:

"My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected and the firefighters."

Sarina Mitchell said:

"Very sad!! The damage is overwhelming. We pray that everyone affected will experience comfort through our prayers. 👏"

Other Briefly News stories about destructive fires

An early-morning blaze at the corner of Polly and Durban streets in the Johannesburg CBD destroyed three shops without causing injuries in September 2024, renewing public alarm over frequent inner-city fires and poorly maintained buildings.

A fire on 25 August 2026 gutted the New Apostolic Church Towerby in Johannesburg South, leaving the building condemned with no injuries despite the odd state of the building after the blaze.

Residents of Riverlea demanded tighter school security in April 2026 after a night-time fire, the fourth at Riverlea Secondary School in four years.

Source: Briefly News