Charles Leclerc collided with Lewis Hamilton during the Las Vegas Grand Prix, spinning the seven-time champion and reigniting tensions inside Ferrari

Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur called the crash unacceptable and immediately pulled Leclerc aside before his post-race media duties

The incident is the latest in a series of on-track flashpoints between the two Ferrari drivers stretching back to earlier in the 2026 season

Charles Leclerc with Lewis Hamilton. Images: Jayce Illman / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton's troubled partnership at Ferrari hit a new low at the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Monegasque driver clipped the rear of Hamilton's car during the race, sending his teammate spinning and triggering an immediate response from team principal Fred Vasseur.

According to reports, the contact happened around laps 37 and 38 as the two Ferrari drivers battled for sixth place. Leclerc's move on Hamilton caught his teammate's rear-left wheel, spinning the seven-time world champion and costing him several positions.

Stewards handed Leclerc a 10-second time penalty that dropped him from sixth to tenth, while Hamilton recovered to finish eighth after a late-race error from Mercedes driver George Russell relieved some of the damage.

Vasseur steps in

Before the race was even fully wound down, Vasseur was on the team radio with a pointed message.

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"Charles, I want to see you just after the race, before everything," the Ferrari boss instructed Leclerc during the cool-down lap, pulling rank ahead of any media obligations.

Vasseur did not hold back in his assessment of what had unfolded, describing the collision as a "lack of respect" for the team and its sponsors. He confirmed Ferrari had told Leclerc to hold position and prioritise the team's interests before the crash occurred.

A season of friction

This was not an isolated moment. The Las Vegas collision is the latest chapter in a difficult season between the two drivers. At the Mexico City Grand Prix, Leclerc passed Hamilton off the track during a first-lap battle while they were running first and second, earning a five-second penalty that cost Ferrari a likely win. Earlier flashpoints had also surfaced at rounds in Italy and the Netherlands.

Vasseur had already brought both drivers together ahead of the São Paulo Grand Prix for a meeting aimed at clearing the air after Mexico City. Those talks, however, did not prevent the Las Vegas incident from happening.

Even in the moments before the collision, tension was audible over the team radio. Hamilton urged Ferrari to instruct Leclerc to back off, while Leclerc warned that Hamilton's driving was going to end badly.

After the race, Hamilton said the crash "should never happen" and acknowledged the two drivers were not "in the same frame of mind." He also said questions about how to manage the situation sit with Ferrari.

Leclerc, for his part, expressed embarrassment and admitted the team needed to address what was not working. Notably, Hamilton had also attempted to speak up for his teammate during the stewards' review, arguing against a penalty for Leclerc despite being the one sent into a spin.

Charles Leclerc with Lewis Hamilton. Images: Bryn Lennon - Formula 1 / Contributor/Getty

Source: Getty Images

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Source: Briefly News