A Dutch man in an interracial relationship with a South African woman posted a TikTok pleading with orange companies to change their packaging

Justin from the Netherlands discovered that South Africans repurpose the mesh netting from orange bags as bath sponges

South Africans fired back in the comments, defending their beloved orange bag loofah with humour and pride

A Dutch man holding up the mesh bag used by orange companies on the left and the same man taking a picture with his partner on the right. Images: @justinhaverkate1

Source: TikTok

A Dutch man living in South Africa has found himself on the wrong side of a beloved local tradition, and Mzansi is not letting it slide.

Justin Haverkate, one half of the interracial couple behind the TikTok account @justinhaverkate1, posted a video on 15 October 2026 holding up a bright orange mesh bag and appealing directly to fruit suppliers.

"Please, orange companies, please wrap your oranges in plastic," he said, visibly baffled. "These things hurt. What do you mean this is a loofah?"

What Justin had stumbled upon is a deeply rooted South African habit. For years, locals have been repurposing the plastic mesh netting used to package oranges as a bath scrubbing tool. Far from being a niche practice, the orange bag loofah is considered a household staple across many communities.

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Justin, who is originally from the Netherlands and is now building a life in South Africa with his SA partner, has been adjusting to many local customs. This particular one, however, was clearly one surprise too many.

SA defends its orange bag loofah

The TikTok struck a nerve with South Africans, who flooded the comments with equal parts laughter and loyalty. The orange bag, it turns out, is not just a scrubber. Commenters pointed out it doubles as a shoe cleaner, dish scrubber, hair tool, drain cover, and more.

Watch Justin's orange bag loofah plea on TikTok:

Mzansi had a lot to say

South Africans in the comments on @justinhaverkate1's TikTok were not holding back:

@kingdom girl wrote:

"The problem is you don't let it marinate first. You wash your shoes with it for the first week, then use it after."

@Lee Maps said:

"That's because you are out here calling it a loofah. It's a saka, a lesaka, a kgetsi. It hurts less when you call it by its government name 🤣😉"

@ChroniclesOfASoloTraveller responded:

"No, don't listen to him. Instead, make them longer."

@celebratemoments declared:

"Please, orange companies, don't listen to the visitor. We reject this message. We distance ourselves from the content of this message. We will even buy them with no oranges inside."

@mamaB added:

"If they stop, I'm no longer buying oranges... that's my loofah 😩"

@jaco listed the full uses:

"Takkie wash, body wash, drain grid cover, car valley, bed stain remover, hair mop. It actually comes second to Sunlight in terms of multi-purpose 🤣🤣"

@baby rati reminded everyone:

"Our parents used to scrub the stubbornness out of us with that thing."

More on interracial relationships in SA

Briefly News recently reported on an interracial couple in Cape Town whose language barrier video got people talking on TikTok.

recently reported on an interracial couple in Cape Town whose language barrier video got people talking on TikTok. A Xhosa woman shared a clip of her Asian husband's attempt at learning her language, and social media users had plenty to say.

An Afrikaans man opened up about his journey into an interracial relationship and the beliefs he grew up with.

Source: Briefly News