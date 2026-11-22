A South African traffic officer turned heads at a busy intersection when he broke into energetic dance moves while directing traffic

The clip, shared on 18 November 2026, was overlaid with the caption 'Almost Dezemba' as the country's festive mood began to build

South Africans flooded the comments to celebrate the officer's joy, with many saying the video made them proud to call SA home

An SA traffic officer pulling out dance moves on a busy street. Images: @all_things_drama

Source: TikTok

A South African traffic officer brought some serious festive energy to what would otherwise have been a routine day on the road. Filmed from inside a car at a busy traffic intersection, the clip captures the officer mid-duty, throwing in twirls and fancy footwork between directing vehicles. The video was posted by TikTok account @all_things_drama on 18 November 2026, with the on-screen caption reading "Almost Dezemba 🇿🇦 Can you tell?"

SA's favourite time of year

December holds a special place in South African culture. For many, it signals the start of school holidays, family reunions, braais on the beach, and a collective exhale after a long year. The officer in the video seemed to embody all of that anticipation, letting loose right there in the middle of moving traffic, buses and cars rolling past while he moved like nobody was watching.

Commenters were quick to point out that the joy on display was quintessentially South African.

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Watch the traffic officer's festive moves that stopped South Africans in their tracks:

Mzansi reacts to the dancing officer

South Africans packed the comments section on the TikTok page and left no doubt about how they felt:

@Palesa wrote:

"I can understand why some people wanna be us and in our country. Being a South African is a flex 🤣🤣🤣"

@chani said:

"And I am sure Malume is strict at home 🤣🤣🤣"

@Yolanda Manuel shared:

"You can NEVER make me hate South Africa 🇿🇦🤣🤣🤣🤣yussss🔥🔥"

@Mother Hubbard wrote:

"May this song NEVER leave South Africans..."

@My FairLady noted:

"These people are always happy no matter what time of the year 😂😂"

@KANE joked:

"He's telling them to spin their cars 😂"

@Zozo added:

"He's from my hometown; he is an inspiration to others. I saw another traffic officer in Cape Town Wednesday doing the same during peak hour."

The officer's moves clearly struck a nerve with viewers who were already counting down to December. With the festive season just around the corner, it looks like South Africa is warming up nicely.

More on viral vibes in SA

Source: Briefly News