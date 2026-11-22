SAPS Gauteng Orders Urgent Probe After Video Allegedly Shows Officers Taking Money in Germiston
- A video circulating online appears to show officers in a marked police vehicle accepting money from a member of the public in Germiston
- Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni ordered an urgent identification of the implicated members
- SAPS confirmed disciplinary proceedings and a criminal case have been ordered against any officers found to be involved
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GAUTENG — The South African Police Service in Gauteng has opened an urgent investigation after a video emerged allegedly depicting officers in a marked police vehicle accepting money from a civilian in Germiston, Ekurhuleni.
The 52-second clip, reported by News24, shows two men approaching the vehicle at separate intervals. In the footage, one of the men appears to retrieve an item from his pocket and pass it to officers through the passenger-side window.
Mthombeni orders identification of implicated officers
Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has directed Ekurhuleni District Commissioner Major General Anna Sithole to urgently identify the officers seen in the vehicle. Following identification, internal disciplinary proceedings are to be initiated against anyone found to be implicated.
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In addition to the internal process, Mthombeni ordered that a criminal case be registered for investigation. The case could carry charges of corruption or extortion, depending on the outcome of the probe.
SAPS urges public to report police misconduct
In an official statement, SAPS said the conduct depicted in the footage is treated with the utmost seriousness and that behaviour bringing the organisation into disrepute will not be tolerated.
Members of the public wishing to report police criminality or misconduct anonymously can contact SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit a report through the MySAPS app.
See the clip below:
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a journalist and editor with seven years of publishing experience, specialising in human-interest features, societal developments, and breaking crime updates for Briefly News. Having worked as a copy editor and content accuracy specialist for international publications like National Today and Entail.ai, Nerissa applies rigorous fact-checking and ethical standards to sensitive news stories, including police updates, community affairs, and public safety reporting. Contact: nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za