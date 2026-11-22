A video circulating online appears to show officers in a marked police vehicle accepting money from a member of the public in Germiston

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni ordered an urgent identification of the implicated members

SAPS confirmed disciplinary proceedings and a criminal case have been ordered against any officers found to be involved

A man approaching officers in a SAPS vehicle. Images: CrimeWatch_RSA/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG — The South African Police Service in Gauteng has opened an urgent investigation after a video emerged allegedly depicting officers in a marked police vehicle accepting money from a civilian in Germiston, Ekurhuleni.

The 52-second clip, reported by News24, shows two men approaching the vehicle at separate intervals. In the footage, one of the men appears to retrieve an item from his pocket and pass it to officers through the passenger-side window.

Mthombeni orders identification of implicated officers

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Tommy Mthombeni has directed Ekurhuleni District Commissioner Major General Anna Sithole to urgently identify the officers seen in the vehicle. Following identification, internal disciplinary proceedings are to be initiated against anyone found to be implicated.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

In addition to the internal process, Mthombeni ordered that a criminal case be registered for investigation. The case could carry charges of corruption or extortion, depending on the outcome of the probe.

SAPS urges public to report police misconduct

In an official statement, SAPS said the conduct depicted in the footage is treated with the utmost seriousness and that behaviour bringing the organisation into disrepute will not be tolerated.

Members of the public wishing to report police criminality or misconduct anonymously can contact SAPS Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or submit a report through the MySAPS app.

See the clip below:

More on police in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a Gauteng traffic officer who is under investigation after a video went viral, and a detail about the clip came to light.

recently reported on a Gauteng traffic officer who is under investigation after a video went viral, and a detail about the clip came to light. Two St Stithians pupils are remembered by their school community, and the investigation into one of their deaths is still ongoing.

Suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has gone to court over a police operation at his home.

Source: Briefly News