A Nigerian woman shared a tearful video after being held at Seychelles immigration for three hours upon arrival

She said officers searched her bag, checked her bank app, called her hotels and verified every detail of her trip

South Africans and Nigerians online clashed over whether the treatment was justified or discriminatory

A view of a beach spot in Seychelles on the left and a Nigerian woman on the right. Images: Anders Blomqvist/Getty and AsakyGRN/X

Source: UGC

A Nigerian woman broke down in tears inside a car after spending three hours at Seychelles immigration on 22 November 2026. She filmed herself during a phone call, visibly distressed, recounting how she was singled out the moment she landed.

She said the ordeal began as soon as she stepped off the plane.

"The first thing I heard was 'green passport,'" she recalled, referring to Nigeria's distinctive travel document. From that moment, she knew things would not go smoothly.

Officers pulled her aside and conducted what she described as an exhaustive search. They went through her luggage, opened her banking app to review her transactions, contacted every hotel she had booked, and verified her movements from the moment she left Nigeria, including her taxi ride and flights.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

"There was nothing. They did not check," she said, noting that despite finding nothing suspicious, the experience left her feeling deeply humiliated.

The man she was speaking to on offered an explanation: Nigerians, he said, had been caught bringing drugs into Seychelles, which was why passport holders were routinely flagged. She did not respond to his explanation directly.

Her frustration spilled over into a broader point about accountability back home. She argued that while ordinary Nigerians endure this kind of treatment abroad, politicians travel on diplomatic visas and face no such scrutiny.

"It is you and I that is feeling the brunt of this thing," she said.

Watch the video that sparked the debate:

Reactions oline divided over her experience

Responses to the video on the X page were sharp and largely unsympathetic, with many pointing to Nigeria's reputation abroad as the root cause.

@SbonisoPNZ said:

"Tell our brothers to stop..."

@seun_adebayo24 noted:

"I'm not sure she understands why she was humiliated. Despite the driver's explanation, the issue is clear: we keep seeking the wrong solution every time. If citizens' behaviour abroad affects the country, we'll be treated accordingly. Stop crime, drugs, and misconduct abroad."

@Aare_AlfLaposh observed:

"She started well but ended poorly. The problem is not the politicians. The problem is people of her age bracket who do fraud and other crimes. In fact, the person driving her in this video told her the truth. This has nothing to do with tribalism."

@Mo_7772 commented:

"Yup, the results of running a country down and letting corruption be the norm."

@Heita_Karu said: "Nigerians know what is wrong with their people and act surprised when they get a certain treatment from another country."

More on Nigerians and South Africa

Source: Briefly News