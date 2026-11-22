Bajabulile Thela, Miss Universe South Africa 2026, arrived in San Juan, Puerto Rico, for preliminary rehearsals ahead of the grand finale

The 23-year-old from KaNyamazane, Mpumalanga, has already landed in the Top 30 of the fan-favourite vote on the Miss Universe App

South Africans rallied behind Thela on social media, urging fans to keep voting to secure her spot in the competition

Miss Universe South Africa Bajabulise Thela in Puerto Rico. Images: nozipho_mashaba/X

Source: Twitter

Bajabulise Thela, Miss Universe South Africa 2026, stepped into her preliminary rehearsals in San Juan, Puerto Rico, with the country's support firmly behind her. A clip of her arriving in a striking red outfit, sash in place, was shared on 22 November 2026 by X user @nozipho_mashaba, giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the final stretch of preparations.

The 23-year-old model, qualified flight attendant and entrepreneur from KaNyamazane, Mpumalanga, is representing South Africa at the 75th Miss Universe pageant held at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan. She has already turned heads on the international stage, earning a place in the Top 30 of the Miss Universe fan-favourite vote.

A new chapter for South African pageantry

Thela's journey to Puerto Rico is historic. This is the first time South Africa has sent a representative under the new Miss Universe South Africa franchise, held by African Beauty International (ABI), after the Miss South Africa Organisation gave up the licence. ABI crowned Thela on 18 July 2026 at The Barnyard Theatre in Menlyn, Pretoria.

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Before reaching this stage, she had already built a strong pageant record, holding the Miss Teen Grand South Africa 2021 and Miss Mpumalanga 2024 titles. She also holds a qualification in Marketing Management.

What comes next for Thela

She arrived in Puerto Rico on 8 November 2026 and has since competed in the national costume show, where she wore "The Sun Goddess", an Mpumalanga-inspired look featuring fiery gold, yellow and orange. The preliminary competition, covering swimwear, evening gown and closed-door interviews, takes place on Monday 23 November at 1:00 AM South African time. The scores from those rounds determine who makes the Top 30 semifinalists.

The grand finale, hosted by Mario Lopez, R'Bonney Gabriel, Zuri Hall and Dayanara Torres, airs on Wednesday 25 November at 3:00 AM SAST. Reigning queen Fátima Bosch of Mexico will crown her successor. South Africa is hoping to claim its fourth Miss Universe title, following Margaret Gardiner, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters and Zozibini Tunzi.

Watch Bajabulise Thela arriving for her preliminary rehearsals in Puerto Rico.

Mzansi shows up for their queen

South Africans on the X page showed up in full force to cheer Thela on:

@pinkysithole17 wrote:

"Nozipho, you are doing an amazing job keeping us updated about our queen, siyabonga (thank you) 🙏🏾"

@thabomaredi shared:

"Thank you, Nozipho, for taking us with on her journey ✨🫵🏾 we appreciate."

@cliq_movement said:

"Beautiful ❤️. All the best."

@Mateboho_ml added:

"Beautiful lady 😍🔥🔥"

More on Miss Universe 2026

Source: Briefly News