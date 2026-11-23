Five-year-old content creator Zuluboy's mother, Siphe Lujabe, shared a candid clip following his double win at the South African Social Media Awards

The young star opened up about why he chose not to rehearse before stepping onto the stage

Viewers flooded the comments with praise, applauding his quick thinking and remarkable wisdom

Zuluboy opened up in a sweet video about why he refused to prepare a speech before his big SASMA win. Image: Lujabe Siphe

Source: Facebook

Five-year-old viral sensation Lihlumelo "Zuluboy" Lujabe has melted hearts once again after explaining how he pulled off his acceptance speech without any preparation. On Sunday, 22 November 2026, his mother, Facebook user Siphe Lujabe, posted a reel featuring the youngster breaking down his experience after scooping both the Social Media Child Influencer of the Year award and the People's Choice Award at the South African Social Media Awards (SASMAs) on Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Thinking fast in front of 'maparents'

In her caption, Siphe revealed that although she believed her son might win and tried all week to help him prepare a speech, Zuluboy repeatedly refused because he was tired, leading her to drop the idea eventually. Speaking candidly in his pyjamas in the video, the five-year-old explained that he felt shocked seeing everyone else delivering prepared speeches in a room full of his beloved "maparents" and realised he had to think fast on the spot, choosing to thank his supporters for voting and believing in him because he knew he would have forgotten a rehearsed speech anyway.

Watch Zuluboy speak about his unprepared speech in the Facebook reel below:

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Mzansi applauds the five-year-old's wisdom

Social media users flooded the comments section to praise the young content creator's maturity, composure, and quick thinking under pressure, with many admitting that even adults would have frozen in front of such a large crowd.

@Mandla Gama commented:

"He is so wise beyond his years! Congratulations, boyza, you handled that stage like a true pro."

@Andisiwe Sasa Jack said:

"Ncoooh, mara this boy is wise 👏"

@Siyabonga Vumijojo shared:

"This boy is super gifted with wisdom!"

@Asanda Hlamandana wrote:

"And we believe in him."

@Alungile Nhanha Madolo noted:

"'I needed to think fast'. Hayi mntanam uyi GOAT (My boy, you're a GOAT) 🙌❤️🔥."

@Tracey-Lee Gates added:

"This is why you won, baby."

More articles about Zuluboy

SASMA award-winning Zuluboy was filmed sharing important and straightforward safety instructions for kids and parents, earning high praise on social media.

Briefly News reported that five-year-old Zuluboy earnestly explained to his mother during a campaign shoot that his English frequently steps out and needs to rest, leaving him with no choice but to switch to isiXhosa.

reported that five-year-old Zuluboy earnestly explained to his mother during a campaign shoot that his English frequently steps out and needs to rest, leaving him with no choice but to switch to isiXhosa. Zuluboy questioned his mother about how his online content leaves their house and reaches people who consider him famous when his family and phone remain physically at home.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News