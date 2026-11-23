Smangaliso Madela, a 21-year-old Hydrology and Zoology student, shared an emotional video marking a major career milestone

The third-year student recently landed his first professional work experience placement at uShaka Marine World in Durban

Strangers across South Africa flooded his comments with congratulations after the video touched hearts online

Smangaliso gets professional placement at uShaka Marine World. Image: @s.mangaliso_madela

Source: Instagram

A 21-year-old South African student is letting himself feel every bit of the moment he has been waiting years for.

Smangaliso Madela posted a heartfelt Instagram video on 22 November 2026, capturing a quiet but deeply personal celebration. The on-screen caption read:

"Waited so many years to use this sound 😢🥹"

It was a small phrase that said everything about how much this moment meant to him.

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In his caption, Smangaliso revealed he is currently in his third year of a degree in Hydrology and Zoology, and has just begun his first professional work experience placement at uShaka Marine World in Durban.

A dream taking shape at uShaka Marine World

For a young man passionate about the environment and animals, a placement at uShaka Marine World is about as fitting as it gets. The Durban landmark is home to one of Africa's largest aquariums and a wide range of marine life, making it an ideal setting for someone studying both water systems and zoology.

Smangaliso described the opportunity as an exciting milestone, saying he was grateful to be gaining practical experience, learning new skills and putting his love for nature to work in a real-world setting. He wrote that the placement was a chance to:

"grow professionally and put my passion for the environment and animals into practice."

His post closed with a simple but meaningful note:

"Here's to new beginnings, growth and making the most of every opportunity."

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi celebrates Smangaliso's milestone

Strangers were quick to show up for Smangaliso in the comments on his page, turning his post into a small celebration of its own:

@hope_ngwekazi said:

"Congratulations 🥳🥳"

@anelemanjomane wrote:

"Congratulations 🥹😍❤"

@auntincle_juju added:

"🥳🥳🥳 Congrats stranger"

@unleashed_madz shared:

"Congrats stranger! 💪🏽"

@esihleh_m commented:

"Congratulations 🥳 ❤🙌"

@kwena147 wrote:

"God bless you 👏"

@_mbude said:

"Oh congratulations 🙌🏾"

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Source: Briefly News