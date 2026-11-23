South African content creator Boldly Owamie sparked debate after calling out double standards surrounding Cyan Boujee's viral physical altercation

Owamie argued that society cannot claim to stand against GBV while defending assault just because the aggressor is a woman

Viewers largely agreed with Owamie's take, with many weighing in on Cyan Boujee's physical strength and the justifications people made for the attack

Owamie argued that society would never excuse a man assaulting a woman simply because she said something offensive. Image: @boldly_owamie

Source: TikTok

Local podcaster Boldly Owamie sparked a heated online conversation on 22 November 2026 after sharing a candid TikTok clip calling out what she sees as glaring double standards in how South Africans responded to influencer Cyan Boujee's assault on a woman named Naquueda.

In the video posted on her TikTok account @boldly_owamie, the popular creator made a pointed argument: you cannot claim to stand against gender-based violence while simultaneously defending a physical attack simply because the person throwing the punches is a woman. Her central question was straightforward — if a man assaulted a woman and his only defence was "she said something," would anyone accept that? She argued the same logic must apply regardless of gender.

Cyan Boujee's strength is part of the problem

Owamie did not shy away from addressing Cyan Boujee's physicality directly. She referenced a past confrontation involving a man named Sambujo to make her case that Cyan is not an average-sized person — and that this matters. She argued that just as some men are physically stronger than women, certain women are physically stronger than others, and that superior strength carries a responsibility not to abuse it. The clip resonated strongly with viewers, many of whom were uncomfortable with the justifications circulating online that the victim had provoked the attack by insulting Cyan first.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Watch Boldly Owamie's full take in the TikTok clip here.

Owamie argued that society would never excuse a man assaulting a woman simply because she said something offensive. Image: @boldly_owamie

Source: TikTok

Mzansi weighs in on the debate about Cyan Boujee

The clip tapped into a wider frustration among South Africans who felt the conversation around the incident had been muddied by victim-blaming. Owamie's comedic but no-nonsense delivery clearly hit a nerve, with many viewers thanking her for saying what they had been thinking. South Africans flooded the comments section with their views:

@ngimHlongi said:

"Imagine you attack someone and the next thing, it's lights out. 🤐 How would you forgive yourself for taking a life?"

@Lady V wrote:

"South Africa ladies, we have double standards."

@deenbee_arabic scents noted:

"She is very strong, hey! She literally pulled her with one hand, and she was on the floor within a second."

@Mpho Mhlola declared:

"She must go to jail."

@JELLA BREEZV warned:

"Be careful that you don't meet her because she sees everything on social media and confronts you in person."

@Spicy🌶️ joked:

"Cyan is our Christian Rock."

3 Briefly News articles about Cyan Boujee

Following a physical altercation with Naquueda at the SASMA awards, Cyan Boujee went live to insist that her actions were not driven by jealousy and declared she would do it again, sparking widespread calls online for her arrest.

A widely shared video showed Cyan Boujee reacting explosively after Naquueda claimed the Beauty Influencer of the Year title at the SASMA awards on 21 November.

DJ Cyan Boujee threatened to physically confront Amapiano singer MaWhoo if they ever get booked at the same gig, slamming her for publicly exposing a mutual love interest.

Source: Briefly News