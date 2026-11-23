Lemoure Carrim launched Sunday Cloth, a proudly South African knitwear brand, just one year after it was only an idea

The brand already counts some of South Africa's top business leaders among its supporters and aims to create thousands of jobs

South Africans on TikTok flooded the comments asking how to order and offering to collaborate with the brand

Lemoure introduces Sunday Cloth below: Image: Lemoure Carrim

Source: TikTok

A South African entrepreneur is turning a one-year-old dream into a fashion movement, and the internet wants in.

Lemoure Carrim posted a TikTok video on 22 November 2026 introducing his brand, Sunday Cloth, to a wider audience. The clip blends farm scenery, behind-the-scenes footage and close-up product shots to tell the story of an aspirational menswear label built from the ground up. Carrim said in the video:

"It's still so crazy to think last year this time, Sunday Cloth was only an idea."

Sunday Cloth dresses men for the life they are building

The brand specialises in elegant knit polo shirts designed to help men present themselves with confidence and intention. Carrim described the vision simply: clothing that reflects a man's character, not just his wardrobe.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Within a year of launching, Sunday Cloth had already attracted the attention of notable South African figures, including Sheldon, the founder of Legends, and Roy, the CEO of Dis-Chem.

Carrim's goal extends well beyond selling shirts. He wants the brand to raise the standard of quality in the South African menswear space and eventually create jobs for thousands of people. To get there, he is asking followers to help him reach 1,000 followers on his personal page before the end of the year, which would unlock the ability to post the Sunday Cloth business link in his bio.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to Sunday Cloth

South Africans in the comments on the page were quick to show their support:

@KingOfBoys🇿🇦 wrote:

"I scrolled past and then I realized you might be selling meat so I came back quickly 😂😂😂 but I am glad I came back coz that's the style I want for my husband specifically for church."

@magumede kaYeyeye magish asked:

"How do I order?"

@IllanaTheTallOne offered:

"I'm a stylist, let's work together ❤"

@Simphiwe Xhegs Manti added:

"It would be nice for you guys to do a golf day ⛳ or padel 🏸🎾 the brand is definitely class and exclusive. 👌🏽 Please share a link in your caption to the business page or business site. God Bless your work 🕯🙏🏼"

@Yoleka Nkosi🇿🇦 simply said:

"Ooohhhhhh, this is beautiful."

The response makes it clear that Sunday Cloth has struck a chord. From stylists to everyday shoppers, South Africans are ready to see this brand grow.

More Briefly News stories on brands

Source: Briefly News