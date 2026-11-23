A Durban family is mourning the sudden loss of 34-year-old Mohau Azeal Thamahane, who relocated to Cape Town just three months ago to advance his career

His heartbroken father shared a touching video of his son singing as former schoolmates joined in paying tribute

Western Cape police have opened an inquest docket as loved ones await answers regarding the circumstances surrounding his death

A father shared a heartbreaking singing tribute after his 34-year-old son died suddenly in Cape Town just months after relocating for work. Image: Mohau Thamahane

Source: Facebook

A Durban family has been plunged into deep mourning following the sudden passing of 34-year-old Mohau Azeal Thamahane, whose promising new chapter in Cape Town was tragically cut short. In the wake of his death, his grieving father, Moloi Thamahane, shared a poignant video of his son singing, prompting an outpouring of condolences from loved ones and former schoolmates.

A promising career and memorable TV moment

Mohau, who matriculated from Maritzburg College in 2010, relocated to the Mother City in August 2026 after securing a position at the Clicks head office in Woodstock. Beyond his corporate career, he also won over television viewers in September when he appeared on SABC 2's Deal or No Deal South Africa, walking away with R16 800. Following his passing, the Maritzburg College Old Boys Association reposted his father's video tribute in honour of his musical talent, writing: "Once a Maritzburg College boy, always part of the Maritzburg College family."

Timeline of events before tragedy struck

According to The South African, Mohau's family last spoke with him at around 08:00 on Monday, 16 November 2026, when he had a routine phone call with his mother. Later that afternoon, he attended an online work meeting at approximately 14:30, but failed to log in for a scheduled 17:00 session. When he did not report for work the following day, concerned colleagues alerted his family, prompting his father to file a missing person report.

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Concerned colleagues contacted his family after he missed an afternoon work meeting and failed to log in the next day. Image: Mohau Thamahane

Source: Facebook

Family distraught as police open inquest

His body was discovered in Woodstock three days later, on Thursday afternoon, 19 November. Speaking about the loss of his eldest child—whom he described as a loving, respectful, and hardworking son who stayed in close touch with home—Moloi expressed the family's shock, saying: "We are distraught. He was not sick." Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that Woodstock police have registered an inquest docket and that a post-mortem will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

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Source: Briefly News