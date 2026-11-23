South African Airways (SAA) has been named the seventh-best airline globally in TIME and Statista’s inaugural World’s Best Airlines 2027 ranking, making it the only African carrier in the Top 10

The national carrier scored 92.16 points and also clinched second place worldwide in both the Full-Service Airlines and Most Family-Friendly Airlines categories

South Africans flooded social media with celebratory messages, applauding the airline's comeback on the international stage

SAA finished second globally in both the Full-Service Airlines and Most Family-Friendly Airlines categories. Image: @flysaa

Source: Instagram

South Africans have been given plenty of reason to celebrate after South African Airways (SAA) earned major international recognition, landing a coveted spot among the world's top airlines. The milestone achievement, shared in a celebratory post on Instagram by @southafricanmagazinecom on 21 November 2026, quickly drew proud reactions from locals across Mzansi.

SAA makes history in global Top 10

According to the post, SAA secured seventh place overall in TIME and Statista’s inaugural World’s Best Airlines 2027 ranking with an impressive score of 92.16 points—making it the sole African airline to break into the global Top 10. The national carrier stood shoulder-to-shoulder with aviation giants such as Emirates in first place and Qatar Airways in second, alongside other Top 10 honourees including Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines, Cathay Pacific, and Delta Air Lines.

Beyond its overall placement, SAA excelled in several specialised categories, ranking second globally among Full-Service Airlines, second in the Most Family-Friendly Airlines category, and sixth in the Best Passengers' Choice Airlines category. Fellow South African carrier FlySafair also made a strong showing on the international list, securing 12th place overall.

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Department of Transport welcomes milestone

The recognition marks a major boost for SAA as it continues rebuilding its international standing and competitiveness. South Africa's Department of Transport welcomed the news, with Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa congratulating the airline and describing the achievement as a proud moment for both the country and the broader aviation sector.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy and Deputy Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa applauded the milestone as a proud moment for the nation. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Mzansi celebrates the national carrier's win

In the comments section of the Instagram post, South Africans expressed immense pride and defended the airline's progress against critics:

@ayandatkhumalo congratulated the carrier:

"Congratulations! I see this is a TIME magazine award."

@tobekalwana defended the achievement passionately:

"It's still the best👏. I don't understand why we constantly hate on any metric of progress. This self-hate is unhealthy!"

@smallanthakeem added:

"No DNA, just RSA 🇿🇦."

@ayandatkhumalo wrote:

"Congratulations. I see this is a TIME magazine award."

@margevanrooyen2020 asked:

"What year was this?"

@bobnzimande commented:

"Can someone post this on avcom.co.za? I’d love to see what the real patriots have to say about this 😂."

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Source: Briefly News