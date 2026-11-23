Deirdre Barnard-Visser, the eldest daughter of legendary heart surgeon Dr Christiaan Barnard, passed away on 21 November 2026

She lived a life defined by her own achievements, including becoming a champion water-skier at age 12 and later authoring a book about her famous father

Deirdre had been living with Parkinson's Disease since her diagnosis in 2014, a journey she shared publicly with South Africans

Deirdre Barnard-Visser has passed away. Image: Heart of Cape Town Museum

Source: Facebook

Deirdre Barnard-Visser, the eldest daughter of pioneering heart surgeon Dr Christiaan Barnard, died on 21 November 2026 after a battle with Parkinson's disease. She was 76 years old.

The Heart of Cape Town Museum announced her passing on Facebook, describing her as:

"a remarkable woman, author, champion water-skier, and daughter of the legendary Dr Christiaan Barnard."

She is survived by her husband Kobus Visser, their two children and two grandchildren.

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Born on 28 April 1950, Deirdre was the first child of Dr Barnard's first marriage to Louwtjie. She spent much of her life in Cape Town, living beneath Table Mountain in an area close to where her father and later her mother had also resided.

A champion shaped by her father

Long before the world knew Dr Barnard as the man who performed the first successful human heart transplant in 1967, he was Deirdre's devoted coach. The two spent hours together on the water each day, refining her technique until she became a champion water-skier at just 12 years old. Those who knew her recalled watching her train on the Knysna Lagoon as a teenager during family holidays.

After the landmark transplant catapulted Dr Barnard to global fame, the time they shared became scarcer. Yet Deirdre never wavered in her love for him. She once described his steadying presence in her life:

"He made me feel secure. If I had a problem I would phone him. He would lose his temper quickly but the next minute it would be over."

Author, teacher and enduring legacy

Beyond sport, Deirdre built a life rich with purpose. She worked as a remedial teacher at Herzlia Weizmann School in Cape Town, where she made a lasting impression on struggling learners. She also authored a book titled 'Fat, Fame and Life with Father', a candid account of growing up as the child of an international celebrity.

In 2014, she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and later spoke openly about her experience with the condition in a popular Afrikaans magazine.

View the Facebook post below:

South Africans pay tribute

South Africans were moved to share their personal memories of Deirdre after news of her passing broke on the page.

Suna Louw wrote:

"I have the book *Fat, Fame and Life with Father* if anybody is interested in taking it over. Very interesting book."

Jacques Weber shared:

"She played one of the most meaningful roles in my early schooling years as my remedial teacher at Herzlia Weizmann. She gave me hope when I needed it most, and made me believe that I could get through what was in front of me. She was an angel on this earth, and her goodness will live on in the many lives she touched."

David D'Aguiar recalled:

"My father Les D'Aguiar towed her in the annual Woodstock to Clifton ski race which was sponsored by 'Sea & Ski' suntan lotion. RIP."

Sally McLaren added:

"I remember her from when we were teenagers holidaying in Knysna. We used to watch her training on Knysna Lagoon and when she could she would join us for fun. Wonderful days and a lovely person. Condolences."

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Source: Briefly News