A frail elderly restaurant worker named Donna was filmed slowly shuffling across a dining floor while leaning on a walking cane during her shift in the US

TikToker @itsmfnreina shared the clip on 20 November 2026, sparking an outpouring of emotion from viewers who recognised Donna and praised her dedication

The video prompted the creator to launch a GoFundMe campaign that rapidly attracted donations from viewers moved by Donna's story

A touching viral clip captured a frail elderly restaurant worker leaning heavily on a walking cane while carrying menus during her shift. Image: @itsmfnreina / Stavros Markopoulos

Source: TikTok

An elderly restaurant worker named Donna captured hearts around the world after a video of her working a shift despite her frail condition went viral in the United States. The video, posted on 20 November 2026 by TikTok user @itsmfnreina, showed the white-haired woman dressed in a pink cardigan and maroon work apron, a small pink flower pinned in her hair, leaning heavily on a walking cane as she carried menus across the restaurant floor. A colleague paused to gently pat her on the back before she continued on to tend to her guests. The image of Donna doing her job with quiet determination, despite clearly struggling physically, struck a raw nerve with viewers across the internet.

Regulars rally around Donna

Those who knew Donna personally were quick to respond. Regular customers described her as one of the most dedicated and warm-hearted people they had ever encountered, noting that she never missed a shift. The clip resonated far beyond the restaurant's walls, with many viewers expressing grief that elderly people in America are still compelled to work in physically demanding jobs well into old age.

The outpouring of concern was immediate. Moved by what she had captured on camera, @itsmfnreina launched a GoFundMe campaign to collect donations for Donna. The contributions poured in quickly, surpassing the $500 mark within a short time. The video tapped into a wider conversation about how society treats its oldest and most vulnerable workers, with many viewers channelling their emotion directly into action by opening their wallets for a woman most of them had never met.

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Watch granny Donna on shift at the restaurant in the TikTok video here.

Regular customers recognised her as Donna, praising her warmth and dedication while asking how they could contribute to her fundraiser. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Viewers react to Donna's story

The comments section filled up with people wanting to help, some asking how to find the fundraiser and others asking how Donna would receive the money. The creator shared updates as donations climbed, visibly emotional about the community's response.

@Penny asked:

"Where is the GoFundMe? Can't find it in the comments."

@doomscrollerzzz wrote:

"Poor Donna. Our government has failed the elderly."

@Angelbaby💗 shared:

"That is Donna. I love her so much. You'll never meet anyone kinder. She never calls out."

@MataMoore questioned:

"How does she receive the money if it was created by someone else?"

@Sarah Ford said:

"What a blessing to be able to donate this much! Bless you, Lisa!"

@itsmfnreina (the creator) posted an update:

"Ya'll, we made it past 500$! Let's do it. Y'all are amazing; I just want to cry."

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Source: Briefly News