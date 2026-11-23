A fire broke out in the early hours of 23 November at the St Lucia Crocodile Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, gutting the reception building

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and iSimangaliso Wetland Park confirmed the centre was temporarily closed after the blaze caused severe damage

South Africans online flooded the comments with concern for the crocodiles and the future of the beloved wildlife attraction

St Lucia Crocodile Centre was ravaged by a fire. Image: Vi Vien Lee/Getty Images and Petrus on The Move/Facebook

Source: UGC

A popular KwaZulu-Natal wildlife attraction was forced to shut its doors after a fire tore through its main building in the early hours of Monday morning. The St Lucia Crocodile Centre, located in the north of the province, suffered serious damage when flames engulfed its reception building on 23 November 2026. Facebook creator Petrus on The Move was at the scene and filmed the blaze from outside the centre.

In the video, he described standing barefoot in front of the burning structure, feeling the intense heat from where he stood. A small restaurant on the property also caught alight during the incident. Members of NSRI Station 40 were on the ground working to bring the fire under control. Petrus wrote:

"St Lucia Crocodile Centre. Sad day for St Lucia Estuary. What a sight."

Animals safe as fire is contained

In a joint statement, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife and the iSimangaliso Wetland Park confirmed that emergency responders managed to contain the fire before it reached the section of the facility where the animals are kept. The statement read:

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"The fire has gutted the reception building of the centre; fortunately, the fire was contained before it could reach the section with animals."

Authorities have not yet determined what caused the fire. An investigation is expected to begin soon, and the full extent of the damage was set to be assessed later that day. The statement also thanked the firefighting team for their swift response. One viewer, Stacey van Wyk, suggested that severe lightning the previous night may have played a role, noting that the strikes were strong enough to wake residents and trip power in some homes.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to the St Lucia fire

South Africans were visibly shaken by the news and took to the comments on the page to express their distress, with many asking about the safety of the crocodiles:

@Rita Dupavillon said:

"OH NO!!!!! Trust the crocs were relocated. 😢" @Gavin Shuttleworth wrote: "Morning Petrus... this is really sad news. 😔 I think that the residents of St Lucia should take over everything from the bridge to Cape Vidal cause every business owner relies on the tourism income."

@Stacey van Wyk shared:

"Those lightning strikes we had last night were so intense, at least 2 hit the ground somewhere. The ground was shaking, it woke us all and tripped power in some houses."

@Anneri Ryan commented:

"So sad, but also very suspicious considering the pics that were making the rounds 2 weeks ago about the condition of the building, the crocs' habitats, etc. Can't help but wonder 🤔"

@Jackie Smit said:

"So sorry to see this. I hope the animals are safe."

@Yolandi Armstrong wrote:

"This breaks my heart!! 😭😭"

@Caitlin Nichols added:

"This is so heartbreaking 💔"

@Jackie Smit said:

"So sorry to see this. I hope the animals are safe."

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Source: Briefly News