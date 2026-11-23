A 17-year-old Parklands College learner built an app targeting South Africa's tough new learner's licence test

The new test caused the national pass rate to plummet from 68% to just 17%, leaving many applicants stranded

South Africans online flooded the app with positive reviews and shared their own theories about the shocking drop in pass rates

The app helps with Mzansi's tough learner's licence test. Image: jose carlos cerdeno martinez and gorodenkoff

Source: Getty Images

A Cape Town teenager has done what many frustrated South Africans could not: found a practical solution to the country's brutal new learner's licence test.

Adam Henderson, a 17-year-old learner at Parklands College, built an app called PassIT K53, which is designed to help people prepare for and pass the revised test. The story was shared on 23 November 2026 by the Instagram account @coolstorybru_za, whose video quickly gained traction online.

New test leaves South Africans struggling

South Africa's learner's licence test recently underwent significant changes, and the results have been startling. The national pass rate collapsed from 68% to just 17% after the new version was introduced, leaving thousands of applicants unable to get their licences on the first attempt.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The creator of the video said he downloaded the app himself and was impressed enough to recommend it without any sponsorship. He added that the reviews backed up his experience, saying:

"I just think it's so awesome how a young South African is trying to solve a practical problem."

View the Instagram video below:

Teen's app earns praise online

The app quickly picked up strong ratings on the app store, with users praising it for its effectiveness.

One commenter, @zac.sykes, urged others:

"Please use this one, I managed to get full marks first try."

South Africans had plenty to say on his page about both the app and the reasons behind the drop in pass rates:

@bridgetteljk wrote:

"😂😂😂😂 Down to 17% because they want bribes 😂 Too many people refusing to pay but we are happy for this app 🙌 Dankie (Thank you)"

@mufasa23kyouther said:

"The failure rate has increased so that the government can make money from the rebooking of appointments. 😂"

@abu__simon joked:

"I've heard of traffic officers that failed the new test 😂"

@brianmabuye added:

"The rate has dropped cause people are buying them instead"

@overpowered_pt shared:

"I passed it first try. The test is not the problem."

More Briefly News stories on drivers' licences

Source: Briefly News