Rachel John addressed several misconceptions about her life in a candid TikTok video filmed while getting ready

The content creator clarified that she funds her South African non-profit entirely out of her own pocket and pays herself no salary

South Africans praised her honesty and her commitment to investing in a local community

Rachel John addressed her finances. Image: Rachel John

Source: TikTok

Rachel John, the content creator known for her online presence in South Africa, took to TikTok on 19 November 2026 to address some of the assumptions people have made about her. Filming casually in her bathroom while doing her makeup, she spoke directly to her followers in a lighthearted but candid clip.

One of the most pointed things she addressed was the belief that she relies on her parents financially. She made it clear that her lifestyle is self-funded, saying:

"I'm very much dependent on myself."

Rachel John's non-profit work

She also cleared up a common misconception about her non-profit organisation, which is based in South Africa. Some followers have assumed she draws a salary from it. She was quick to correct that. Not only does she not pay herself, but she actively puts her own money into keeping it running. One viewer, levjacinta, expressed gratitude, saying:

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"Thank you for loving and choosing my local area to invest in, non-profit wise."

She also touched on comments about her curly hair, with some suggesting it looks too good to be natural. Rather than taking offence, she said she receives the doubt as a compliment. She said:

"I like my curly hair."

Perhaps the most surprising revelation was about her personality. Despite being active online, Rachel described herself as more of an introvert in real life. She said she enjoys being in a group setting but tends to stay in the background. Being online, she explained, feels more comfortable because it feels like a one-on-one conversation.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to Rachel John's honesty

South Africans in the comments on her page had plenty to say:

b_vignettes 🎨:

"Your accent is so cool"

Menace2Sosatie:

"Stay mysterious queen"

Zizi Waters:

"You're very cool Rachel 🫶🏽"

✿ Sara ✿:

"The haters appear to be mad!"

Belinda:

"I love your hair."

Sunshine:

"You are exceptional!!!!"

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Source: Briefly News