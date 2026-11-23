“This Is Legendary”: Comedian Rory Petzer Reacts to KitKat SA’s Sweet Gift for Rassie Erasmus
- KitKat South Africa sent a box of chocolates to Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus in Ireland after his match-day ban
- The package included a cheeky note teasing Erasmus about starting his Dezemba early, which comedian Rory Petzer shared online
- South Africans flooded the comments with patriotic pride, praising the brand's clever and heartfelt gesture
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Comedian Rory Petzer could not hide his delight. The South African comic, based in Ireland, shared a video on 22 November 2026 reacting to a surprise delivery that had Mzansi buzzing. KitKat South Africa sent a box of chocolates all the way to Ireland for Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus, following the match-day ban that kept him off the sideline. The gift came with a note that poked fun at the situation, telling Erasmus he was "starting your Dezemba on the 17th November" while also thanking him for always standing up for South Africa.
KitKat wins over Mzansi with cheeky note
The gesture moved the content creator. He praised KitKat South Africa for turning what could have been a low moment into something worth celebrating, saying that "you cannot knock a South African down." He also reminded fans that Erasmus would be watching the match and enjoying his KitKats during a live watch party on SuperSport's YouTube channel and DStv Stream channel 213.
For many viewers, it was not just the chocolates that landed; it was the message behind them. South Africans are known for finding humour and warmth in tough situations, and this was no different. The clip spread quickly, with fans applauding both the brand and the country's spirit.
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Watch Rory Petzer's reaction to the KitKat delivery in the Facebook reel below:
Mzansi reacts to the viral moment
South Africans in the comments had plenty to say:
@Lungi Chilli said:
"I'm sorry, but being South African is an actual flex ❤️!"
@Lola Engelbrecht shared:
"People from sunny South Africa always find the sunshine, even in the darkest times 😝🤣."
@Sim Terblanche joked:
"The cat was out of the bag and needed a break. Well done, KitKat, this is legendary."
@Nomfundo Ngcwabe added:
"Being South African is a flex 💪🏾. Love my peeps."
@Thabang Raboshabane asked:
"How many of us are buying KitKat from now on?"
@Ursula Enslin declared:
"Kit Kat, you have a new supporter for life. That's epic."
Other articles about Rassie Erasmus
- South African content creator Queen of Storytime went viral after calmly calling out World Rugby over Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus's six-match stadium ban, questioning the governing body's consistency on player safety and tackle laws.
- A Springboks fan went viral after impersonating Springbok scrum coach Daan Human around a braai, dodging questions about Rassie Erasmus's ban to focus on chops and braaibroodjies.
- Briefly News reported that Minister Gayton McKenzie threw his support behind Rassie Erasmus following his six-match suspension, hoping the coach's outburst brings greater fairness to rugby.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter at Briefly News, focusing on social commentary, community stories, viral human-interest features, and public discourse. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Bongiwe began her editorial career in campus media before contributing across print and digital platforms at BONA Magazine, where she covered current news and societal trends. She specialises in reporting on local community accounts, social media discourse, and viral South African events. Contact: bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za