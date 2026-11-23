Sibongile Mongadi founded Uku'hamba Prosthetics and Orthotics in Dobsonville, Soweto, to make prosthetic limbs more accessible

• Her 3D-printed prosthetic legs, arms and hands cost up to 80% less than conventional prosthetics and are lightweight and water-resistant

• South Africans online praised Mongadi's innovation, urging her to trademark her invention before others could copy it

The prosthetics are 3D-printed. Image: @ukuhambaprosthetics

Source: Instagram

A Soweto entrepreneur is quietly transforming the lives of amputees across South Africa. Sibongile Mongadi founded Uku'hamba Prosthetics and Orthotics in Dobsonville, and her work is making a technology that was once out of reach for many South Africans genuinely affordable.

Mongadi manufactures custom-made 3D-printed prosthetic limbs, covering legs, arms and hands. Her products are lightweight, water-resistant and cost up to 80% less than traditional prosthetics, a price difference that could mean the world to families who have been priced out of proper care.

Affordable prosthetics for every South African

Beyond limbs, her company also produces prosthetic covers, braces, splints and specialised shoes, and offers repair services. By using 3D printing technology, Mongadi is able to customise each device to the individual patient while keeping costs low enough to reach people who would otherwise go without.

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The story, shared on 22 November 2026, quickly caught attention across South Africa, with many people moved by the practical impact of her work.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the Soweto innovator

South Africans in the comments on the page had plenty to say:

@Norman Dilley wrote:

"And they say we are lazy"

@$#€!£@ 'BK said:

"I am in need of 1 right foot / leg size 7 for my father...amputated above knee.. PLEASE🙏"

@regg urged:

"Trade mark it my sister before thieves steal your innovation. God bless you and thank you my melanin sister."

@🖤🏳🌈LesB!tch🏳🌈🖤 added:

"It's a blessing in this life to see people with still some heart and soul in them bless you queen and do not allow anyone to take your invention and go out and make it expensive again trademark. May you stay blessed"

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Source: Briefly News