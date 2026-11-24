UK-based South African content creator @ukthanos pushed back after Mzansi nominated her to take on girls from Pretoria in the Cyan Boujee and Naqeeda drama

She pointed out she was raised in England and has never claimed she can fight, telling South Africans to remove her name from the conversation

She also weighed in on the feud, saying Naquueda needs to decide whether she is the victim or the aggressor

A content creator had Mzansi laughing after asking why social media users keep volunteering her to fight girls from Pretoria. Image: @ukthanos

Source: TikTok

A UK-based South African content creator is drawing laughs online after refusing the role Mzansi assigned her. TikTok user @ukthanos posted her take on 20 November 2026, and it quickly went viral for all the right reasons. In the clip, she pushed back against South African social media users who had apparently decided she was the person to confront girls from Pretoria. Her argument was simple: she grew up in England, has never once suggested she is a fighter, and had no idea how her name ended up in the conversation at all. She urged Mzansi to take her name out of its mouth immediately.

Naquueda and Cyan Boujee drama

Beyond dismissing her unwanted nomination, she also gave her honest opinion on the ongoing feud between Naquueda and Cyan Boujee. Her view was that Naquueda cannot have it both ways. She cannot pursue legal action while simultaneously talking tough on Instagram. As far as @ukthanos is concerned, Naquueda needs to make a decision: is she the victim, or is she the aggressor? The comment section erupted with viewers who both agreed with her analysis and found the whole situation hilarious.

Watch the TikTok video that set Mzansi off here.

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The content creator's post entertained many viewers. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Mzansi reacts to UK Thanos' clip

Viewers were not letting her off the hook that easily, and the comments section was full of people keeping her in the ring:

@All premium said:

"You're the only one who can stop Cyan."

@gprincess.pointmusic wrote:

"Whether Naquueda is wrong or not, it is ratchet af to fight someone at an event. Cyan loves attention; she could have approached her another day."

@King Scott joked:

"They're volunteering you for Mortal Kombat."

@Angie ♥︎ observed:

"The whole world is scared of Cyan 😭."

@Amanda Kaonga cheered:

"You're the only one above the program!!"

@maybobo encouraged:

"Come on, Thanos, we have so much faith in you; you can take her down."

More articles about Cyan Boujee

Briefly News reported on a widely shared video showing Cyan Boujee reacting explosively after Naquueda claimed the Beauty Influencer of the Year title at the SASMA awards on 21 November.

Podcaster Owamie called out double standards surrounding Cyan Boujee's assault on Naquueda, arguing that society cannot claim to oppose gender-based violence while excusing attacks committed by physically stronger women.

After clashing with Naquueda at the SASMA awards, Cyan Boujee went live to deny acting out of jealousy and vowed to do it again, sparking calls for her arrest.

Source: Briefly News