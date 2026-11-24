US Olympic gymnast Frederick Richard gave a South African athlete a life-changing challenge after learning the teen could not afford his trip to Japan

The young man had already been selected to compete in Japan but missed his chance due to a lack of funds

Junior refused to give up despite fear and struggled through drills before his teammates erupted in celebration

Team USA Olympic gymnast Frederick Richard stepped in to give a young athlete named Junior a second shot at competing in Japan. Image: @frederickflips

Source: Instagram

A South African gymnast got the chance of a lifetime when Team USA Olympic star Frederick Richard stepped in to help him reach the global stage. On 22 November 2026, user @frederickflips shared an Instagram reel introducing a young South African athlete named Junior, also known as Ithandile, who had been selected to compete in Japan but could not make the trip because he simply did not have the money. Richard offered him a deal on the spot. If Junior could land a clean backflip that same day and the video reached 500,000 likes, Richard would cover the cost of his trip.

Junior's fight to land the flip

What followed was not easy. Junior admitted he was scared and found himself forgetting the technique mid-drill. His teammates gathered around him as he worked through each attempt with Richard guiding him. He went from needing a spot to eventually standing on his own and launching into the air. On his final attempt, Junior landed the backflip completely unassisted. His teammates erupted. The moment struck a nerve online, with viewers flooding the comments to push the video past its target while calling on the broader athletic community to get Ithandile to international competitions, with or without the like count.

Watch the moment Junior lands his backflip in the Instagram reel below:

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Mzansi and the world rally behind Junior

Commenters from the gymnastics and jump rope communities were quick to respond:

@jumpropestewart wrote:

"Been there before too. Let's get him to Worlds!"

@rileyjumpss said:

"Bring him to Norway."

@waterlil_ies shared:

"I honestly hope he gets to go no matter what. He is a talented kid with the will to be moulded and clearly has a spark that still burns after rejection."

@keoleb added:

"His name is Ithandile! Let's do this 🔥."

@vanhoutenspuds said:

"You are the most lovely human being for giving this kiddo a chance. My heart is so happy watching how you encouraged him, taught him and knew he had it in him all along ❤️."

@kellyhairplay cheered:

"Let's go 🍊."

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Source: Briefly News