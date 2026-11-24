Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang returned to the company's offices 11 days after resigning over accusations of affairs

Employees packed balconies and the lobby to cheer Huang on, with Huang pledging to be a better CEO

The reception divided viewers online, with some celebrating his comeback and others questioning his integrity

Jensen Huang received a hero's welcome. Image: Sean Gallup / Staff

Source: Getty Images

Jensen Huang walked back into Nvidia's offices on 24 November 2026 to a reception more fitting of a rock star than a returning executive.

The billionaire CEO had stepped down 11 days earlier following accusations of extramarital affairs. His resignation sent shockwaves through the tech world and rattled markets. But when he came back, the people who work for him made it clear where they stood.

Footage shared by @skynews captured the scene inside a multi-level office atrium, where employees filled the balconies and the lobby below, cheering, filming on their phones and chanting his name. The energy in the building was electric.

Huang addressed the crowd directly, telling them:

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"I'm going to be a better CEO the second time around."

Nvidia staff rally behind their CEO

The welcome spoke to how deeply Huang is associated with Nvidia's identity and success. The company he co-founded has grown into one of the most valuable companies on the planet, driven largely by the global boom in artificial intelligence and the demand for its chips. For many employees, his absence was clearly felt.

His return also appeared to steady investor confidence, with the stock market responding positively to news of his comeback.

View the Instagram video below:

The internet weighs in

Not everyone shared the celebratory mood. The clip drew a wide range of reactions online, from admiration to sharp criticism:

@dutchjavaxi wrote:

"The heart of Nvidia, the masterplan, the company needs him."

@teguhpsetiawan said:

"RIP Integrity 👏👏"

@maz1273 commented:

"An amazing day for the world..."

@aezerythium noted:

"I'd be doing the same when I saw the other potential CEOs."

@incorrecttarget joked:

"Randomly taking 11 days off in the middle of the week is GOATed 🐐 💯"

@coolrooster added:

"Even the stock market agrees lol."

@_philipp_xxi quipped:

"Took a break just to play GTA 6 😂"

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Source: Briefly News