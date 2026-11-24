A South African dog owner posted a TikTok demonstrating how a raised human voice can excite and agitate pit bulls

The clip came in response to the Westville pit bull attack and sparked fierce debate about breed behaviour and owner responsibility

Viewers were divided, with some questioning what victims are supposed to do when terrified and others blaming owners for poor training

A local dog owner sparked heated debate online after weighing in on the Westville pit bull attack with a live demonstration. Image: Kathryn Schauer

Source: Getty Images

A South African dog owner took to TikTok on 23 November 2026 to weigh in on the Westville pit bull attack, posting a clip that quickly divided opinion across the country. In the video shared by TikTok account @dailysouthaaa, the owner stands in his yard while his two pit bulls calmly watch another dog pass by the gate. The moment he raises his voice and shouts in an agitated tone, the dogs immediately bark, charge at the gate, and become visibly worked up.

Why the clip sparked debate

The owner's point is straightforward: even before an actual attack takes place, screaming "stop" out of fear can unintentionally push dogs further into a heightened, aggressive state. The demonstration set off a wave of responses, with many viewers pushing back hard. Several commenters questioned what a terrified victim is realistically supposed to do in the middle of an attack.

Others raised the specific detail that the dogs involved in the Westville incident did not stop even after being struck, suggesting the owner's explanation did not fully account for what unfolded. A number of people directed their frustration at owners who keep multiple large dogs without adequate training or control, while others defended the breed outright, arguing that behaviour is shaped by upbringing and handling rather than genetics.

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Watch the demonstration that sparked the debate in the TikTok video here.

South African viewers were divided in their responses. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

Mzansi reacts to the pit bull explanation

The clip reflected how raw the conversation around dangerous dogs remains in South Africa, with no easy answers on either side of the debate. South Africans in the comments had plenty to say:

@Mundo_wamptula asked:

"If that's the case, then why didn't they stop when she told them to, to the point that she had to tell them to try to stop them?"

@Taryn wrote:

"That woman is to blame."

@❤️🇿🇦 South Africa🇿🇦❤️ agreed:

"True, the command voice they respond to can trigger their response."

@sa_south_africa said:

"They only have a bad image; they are not bad. It's the way they are reared that contributes to their behaviour."

@user33712033335001 asked:

"So what must a person do if they are scared?"

@amcdrive shared a more conflicted view:

"It is a sad shame that all the well-behaved and trained dogs should now be put down because of people who have dogs but can't control them. As much as I love pit bulls, it should be illegal to own them at this point 🐕."

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Source: Briefly News