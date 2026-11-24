A South African woman visiting Newton, Massachusetts, was pursued by a flock of wild turkeys on a residential street

Strangers in a passing car spotted the attack and rushed to shoo the birds away before pulling her to safety

The video, shared by NBC10 Boston, went viral after viewers noticed the woman's South African accent

The woman was chased by the wild turkeys. Image: Faba-Photography Inc. and Daisy-Daisy

Source: Getty Images

A South African woman got far more than she bargained for during a walk through Newton, Massachusetts, on 21 November 2026, when a flock of wild turkeys decided she was their target.

Footage shared by NBC10 Boston shows the woman being aggressively followed down a residential street by what grew into a group of nearly 20 birds. Passersby filming from inside a car watched in disbelief as the turkeys refused to back down, with one person heard saying:

"He's going to bite you."

The situation escalated quickly. Just as the woman appeared to get some distance, more birds came flooding out from nearby. Someone called out.

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"There's another one coming. Look at how many they're coming. They're all coming out. Twelve of them."

Turkeys are well-known in America. Image: McDonald Wildlife Photography Inc.

Source: Getty Images

Strangers pull woman to safety

The people in the passing vehicle did not hesitate. One person jumped out to shoo the birds away while others urged the woman to climb into the car. They shouted:

"Get in. Get in. Get in the car."

Once inside, she revealed she was originally from South Africa, which surprised her rescuers, who responded with an enthusiastic

"Oh, wow."

The driver then offered to take her further up the road to put some distance between her and the persistent flock. Despite being shaken, the woman appeared relieved and grateful to be out of reach.

Wild turkeys are a well-known fixture in many New England neighbourhoods, particularly in autumn, and are considered legally protected in Massachusetts. Locals warn that the birds can become territorial and aggressive, though encountering a flock of this size in full pursuit is enough to unsettle even the most seasoned resident, let alone a visitor from South Africa.

View the Instagram video below:

Viewers react to the turkey brigade

The clip drew a wave of amused and sympathetic responses online on the page:

@fromnewenglandwithkids wrote:

"Ahhh loved hearing the South African accent!! 🙌"

@traveldaddydave said:

"This happens to me every Christmas in Rhode Island. Turkeys are different in New England."

@missfreemarie shared:

"The way he says 'they're gonna bite you' is sending meeee 😂"

@missfreemarie also added:

"I am on the floor at the reinforcements coming out the back 🦃 🤣 It's a turkey brigade. Thank goodness she got in. Thank you lovely people for saving her."

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Source: Briefly News