Nicole Wocke, a Johannesburg content creator, shared a walkthrough video of Salvage Mart, a clearance grocery warehouse in Gauteng

The store sells surplus, short-dated and slightly damaged stock, with items like Cadbury slabs and imported flour going for as little as R10

South Africans flooded the comments asking whether Salvage Mart had branches in KZN, Cape Town and other provinces

Cadbury chocolate slabs on a shelf on the left and a Joburg content creator on the right. Images: @nicolewocke

Source: Instagram

A Johannesburg content creator has sent South Africans into a shopping frenzy. Nicole Wocke, who goes by @nicolewocke on Instagram and describes herself as someone who never gatekeeps, posted a walkthrough video of Salvage Mart on 23 November 2026. The clip quickly had people stopping mid-scroll.

The store operates on a simple but compelling model. Salvage Mart buys surplus, short-dated, overstock, and slightly damaged goods in bulk, which is how it manages to sell items at prices most South Africans can barely believe. In the video, Nicole held up Italian imported flour for R10, Cadbury slabs for R10, cereal from R8, coffee capsules for R29, and imported cookies for R27. She also spotted argan shampoo and conditioner, cordials, local and imported drinks, spices, sauces, and even cheese, all at prices she said she had never seen elsewhere.

Where to find a Salvage Mart branch

Salvage Mart has several branches across Gauteng, with locations in Pretoria North, Constantia Park, Valhalla in Centurion, Waverley, Fourways in Sandton, and areas including Montana Park, Mountain View, Groenkloof, Silver Lakes and Hartbeespoort. The Fourways branch is at 1 Forest Drive, Palmlands AH, Sandton, and is open on weekends. Shoppers are advised to allow themselves enough time to browse, as the store can be overwhelming given the sheer volume of products on offer.

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One important note for bargain hunters: stock consists largely of short-dated or past best-before items, so checking packaging and dates before buying is essential. Deals are also available while stocks last, meaning the shelves can look very different from one visit to the next.

Watch Nicole's full Salvage Mart walkthrough below:

Mzansi reacts to the store discovery

South Africans in the comments section on Nicole's Instagram had plenty to say:

@jilda_g noted:

"It needs to be noted that it's all past expiry dates."

@official_salvage_mart responded:

"We love this video! 🧡 Thank you so much for visiting us and sharing your experience! We hope to welcome you back again soon 🥳"

@john.singh_ said:

"Those prices are incredible. I buy the Argan oil shampoo well over R200 in most shops 🙂"

@mad._.madi_ exclaimed:

"No ways!!! This shop can't be real 😍🙌"

@jacqueline.figg asked:

"Omg 😮😮❤️ Where about is this store? Please tell me there's one in Durban, KZN, please."

@kayleigh_kittle declared:

"Omg!!! I'm going there to stock up! 😍"

@intombi_yakamaseko2 added:

"Definitely amazing deals 😍😍😍 It's indeed a Black November savings 🔥"

More on SA factory shops and bargain deals

Briefly News recently reported on a content creator who walked through a Lenasia factory outlet packed with luxury home furniture.

recently reported on a content creator who walked through a Lenasia factory outlet packed with luxury home furniture. A Johannesburg woman put a Woolies sandal next to a Mr Price lookalike, and South Africans were split on which store wins.

Another creator shared a hotel-quality linen factory shop, and followers thanked her for the bargain tip.

Source: Briefly News