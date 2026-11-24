Dale College announced the passing of Sihle Ndubela, a Grade 9 learner, on 23 November 2026

The school described Sihle as a son, friend, classmate and brother to the boys who shared those corridors with him

Members of the Dale College community and the public expressed their grief and condolences to the Ndubela family

Dale College mourns Sihle Ndubela. Image: Dale College

Source: Facebook

Dale College lost one of its own on 23 November 2026, when the school announced the passing of Sihle Ndubela, a Grade 9 learner. He was described as a proud young Dalian whose life was cut far too short.

The school shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook, noting that there are moments when words simply cannot carry the weight of grief, and that losing a young life full of promise is one of them. Dale College described Sihle not only as a learner but as a son, a friend, a classmate and a brother to those who walked the same corridors alongside him.

A community united in grief

Dale College emphasised the bond of brotherhood that defines life at the school, saying that the entire Dalian family now shares in the sorrow of his loss. The school extended its deepest condolences to the Ndubela family and urged those who knew him to hold on to the moments of joy, the laughter and the memories that made Sihle who he was. The school wrote:

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"Though his journey with us has ended far too soon, Sihle will always have a place in the story of Dale College."

Mzansi shares in the pain

The announcement drew an outpouring of grief from the broader community, with many expressing how deeply the loss had affected them.

Nduna Ka Ndaba wrote:

"Some losses leave us searching for words, and the passing of young Sihle Ndubela is one of those moments. It is heartbreaking to think that a young life, with so much promise and so many chapters still waiting to be written, has come to an end far too soon."

Eugene du Plessis offered comfort through scripture, sharing:

"He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away." — Revelation 21:4

Lhubha Baliso wrote:

"Ibuhlungu ke le [This is painful]. What a beautiful smile that is gone so soon. Condolences to his family, friends, classmates and especially his teachers, as a teacher u bond with your learners, and this devastates teachers; so when the teacher has to come and face his empty desk. MHSRIP"

Hombisa Tunyiswa-Ngcaba added:

"How does one say RIP to such a beautiful young life? God's ways are only His. May the family, friends and the entire Dale family be consoled."

Dale College closed its tribute with a final farewell:

"Rest peacefully, young Dalian. Your smile will not be forgotten."

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Source: Briefly News