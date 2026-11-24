SA Bursaries compiled a list of 10 funded opportunities closing in January 2027 that students can still apply for

The bursaries cover fields ranging from education and IT to construction and the arts, with deadlines starting as early as 4 January

Students who can prove financial need and a solid academic record are encouraged to apply before each bursary's closing date

10 bursaries are still open. Image: Jacob Wackerhausen and DuKai photographer

Source: Getty Images

South African students who missed the NSFAS window still have a real shot at funding their 2027 studies. SA Bursaries, described as South Africa's largest bursary website, has put together a list of opportunities that remain open and close within January 2027.

The bursaries on the list cater to students across different fields and backgrounds. Most require applicants to demonstrate financial need, maintain a strong academic record, and submit the correct supporting documents before the deadline.

The bursaries fund tertiary education. Image: FatCamera

Source: Getty Images

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January 2027 Bursaries Still Open

The earliest deadline on the list belongs to the Kouga Wind Farm Bursary, which closes on 4 January 2027. The SANZAF Bursary follows on 10 January, while the BASF South Africa Trust Bursary has two separate cut-off dates: 15 and 22 January 2027.

Students in the construction sector can look into the Master Builders Association Western Cape (MBAWC) Bursary, which closes on 15 January. The Women in IT Chapter Bursary also closes on 15 January, making it one to prioritise for those pursuing technology degrees.

The Two Rivers Platinum Bursary closes on 16 January, while the Prince Albert Municipality Bursary gives applicants until 22 January. Undergraduate students interested in food science can apply for the SAAFoST Bursary before 29 January 2027.

Rounding out the list are two government-linked opportunities. The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (DSAC) Bursary and the Funza Lushaka Bursary both close on 31 January 2027. The Funza Lushaka Bursary is particularly well known among students pursuing teaching qualifications.

Tips before you apply

Each bursary comes with its own eligibility criteria, required documents, and application process. Students are advised to visit the SA Bursaries website directly for the specific requirements tied to each opportunity, including where to access application forms and contact details for the bursary holders.

One key reminder from SA Bursaries: the closing date is the last day applications are accepted. Any submission after the deadline will not be considered, so applying early is strongly advised.

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