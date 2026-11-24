Sihle Vuzane, raised in Qumbu's Mafusini Location, graduated as his school's top matric achiever in 2021 but chose farming over university

Vuzane started Vivi-am Farm on a small backyard plot using his late grandmother's pension benefits before scaling up with government support

Today the farm spans 18 hectares of maize and vegetables, supplying major retailers and employing 19 workers

Qumbu’s top matric achiever, Sihle Vuzane, is carrying heads of cabbage. Images: Food for Mzansi/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Sihle Phiko Vuzane grew up in Mafusini Location in Qumbu, Eastern Cape, surrounded by agriculture, and he wanted nothing to do with it. His grandparents, Talitha and Sibongile Vuzane, worked the land, and young Sihle found farm chores more of a burden than a calling.

According to media reports, his academic journey was equally rocky. He struggled at Allen Glen High School in Johannesburg, was expelled from Mhlontlo High School after just two weeks, and eventually found his footing at Vela High School, where he graduated as the class of 2021's top achiever.

Then the Covid-19 lockdown of 2020 changed everything.

A pandemic plants the seed

Stuck at home with his family, Vuzane started growing beetroot, cabbage, and spinach in the garden. Something clicked. By the time he returned to Vela High School, he had established a vegetable garden on the school grounds to supply the hostel.

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When his matric results arrived in January 2022, he made a decision that surprised many: he skipped university entirely and registered Vivi-am Farm instead. He used government pension benefits left behind after his grandmother's passing, with his grandfather providing additional financial and practical support.

He began on a 50 m x 50 m backyard plot, planting 400 Conquistador cabbages, then harvested and sold them on the streets of Qumbu himself.

From backyard to 27 hectares

Institutional backing followed. The Mhlontlo Development Agency provided a JoJo tank and 100 metres of piping. Mhlontlo's Local Economic Development office supplied potato inputs. The department of agriculture contributed technical guidance, chemicals, irrigation infrastructure, fencing, a green pepper greenhouse, and a tractor with implements.

Operating on family and communal land under AmaBhele traditional leadership, Vuzane brought in three peers, Sanga Mvundlela, Sihle Mnkwa, and Yola Racaza, in 2023. He allocated each of them land to cultivate before they formally pooled resources as business partners.

Vivi-am Farm now covers seven hectares of maize and 11 hectares of vegetables, including spinach, cabbage, potatoes, green peppers, and sunflowers. The farm supplies Spargs Superspar, Boxer in Qumbu, and the Eyoluntu Fresh Produce Market, and employs four permanent workers alongside 15 part-time staff.

The road has not been without challenges. Poor access roads, rising input costs, and limited capital remain daily realities. Vuzane is pursuing blended finance and production loans from the Eastern Cape Rural Development Agency while leaning on industry mentors for guidance.

His sights are set firmly on the future. He aims to expand to 200 hectares of grain and 20 hectares of potatoes. His advice to young people considering agriculture is straightforward: find a mentor, and give everything you have.

See the post below:

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Source: Briefly News