SASSA confirmed the final social grant payment dates of 2026, starting 2 December for older persons

The agency warned beneficiaries whose circumstances have changed that they may be required to repay funds

SASSA reminded all recipients that disclosing changes in personal or financial circumstances is a legal obligation

SASSA issues dates, amounts and warnings. Image: David Sacks and Pakin Songmor

Source: Getty Images

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) will roll out its final round of social grant payments for 2026 during the first week of December, and beneficiaries are urged to take note of the schedule.

Payments will be made across three consecutive days. Older persons grants will be paid on Wednesday, 2 December 2026, disability grants on Thursday, 3 December 2026, and children's grants on Friday, 4 December 2026.

2026 SASSA grant amounts

The grant amounts for December remain as follows:

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- Old age grant and disability grant: R2 400

- War veterans grant: R2 420

- Care dependency grant: R2 400

- Child support grant: R580

- Foster child grant: R1 290

- Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant: R370

According to SASSA, roughly 27 million South Africans, equivalent to 43% of the population, received social assistance during the 2025/26 financial year.

SASSA discloses payment amounts. Image: RapidEye

Source: Getty Images

SASSA urges beneficiaries to disclose changes

Alongside the payment announcement, SASSA issued a firm reminder to recipients about their legal responsibilities. The agency warned that any beneficiary who continues drawing a grant after no longer qualifying could be compelled to pay back the money received. SASSA said:

"The voluntary disclosure of changes in personal, financial or other relevant circumstances is a legislated obligation placed on every social grant recipient."

The agency noted that grants are approved based on a person's circumstances at the time of application, which can shift significantly over the months or years that follow. Where those circumstances have changed materially, beneficiaries are expected to inform SASSA without delay. It warned:

"Where a beneficiary continues to receive a grant despite no longer meeting the qualifying requirements, and relevant changes were not disclosed to the agency, SASSA may take appropriate action in accordance with applicable legislation, including the recovery of money that was unduly paid."

SASSA stressed that grants are funded by public money and are intended only for those who meet the eligibility criteria. The warning was not meant to discourage people with genuine need from seeking help. The agency said it remains committed to supporting those who qualify.

Beneficiaries whose situations have improved are encouraged to come forward voluntarily. SASSA described this as "the responsible thing to do" and said it allows the agency to reassess a person's eligibility before further payments are processed.

Those who need to update their information or request a grant cancellation can visit their nearest SASSA office or use the agency's online services portal.

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Source: Briefly News