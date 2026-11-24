A South African farmer shared a candid video describing how El Niño turned the 2026 planting season upside down

Zero rain in October was followed by 240mm in early November, leaving fields too wet to plant on time

The farmer still had 10% of maize unplanted and was racing to get soybeans in before December

The farmer shared a candid video. Image: John Fedele/Getty Images and @the_farm_grind/TikTok

Source: UGC

A South African farmer went viral on TikTok after sharing an honest account of what the 2026 planting season has looked like on the ground, with El Niño weather patterns making every decision a gamble.

Posting from a ploughed field on 23 November 2026, the farmer behind the account @the_farm_grind described a season that swung from one extreme to another. October brought no rainfall at all. Then, in the first stretch of November, 240 millimetres fell in a single week. The result was soil that was either bone dry or completely waterlogged, with almost no window to plant in between.

He said the farm had managed to disc and plant roughly 90% of its maize once the rains finally arrived. The remaining 10% of the land was still too saturated to work. His attention had now shifted to the soybean fields, where time was becoming the enemy.

Racing the clock on soybeans

Planting soybeans too late into December risks a poor yield, so the pressure was building. He acknowledged that farmers who took a risk and planted into the dry October soil may have made the right call, saying their maize was likely standing well by now.

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His caption captured the tension of the season simply:

"Don't get me wrong: We are extremely thankful for every drop of rain, but the timing of it has made this season challenging so far."

The video resonated with South Africans who understand the knife-edge reality of commercial farming, where the weather, not the farmer, sets the schedule.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi shows support for local farmers

South Africans filled the comments with encouragement and their own experiences:

@marinajacobs888 wrote:

"This super El Nino was supposed to give drought so no one knows what's going on anymore. Maybe the expected drought will only hit in 2027. I pray it rains till late in the year so every farmer makes a super profit"

@DodoBangle said:

"Respect to our farmers!"

@gomzickles added:

"You seem so sweet. I hope your crops come right"

@Melo_Mosase 🇿🇦🇵🇸 shared:

"All the best boertjie!"

@sxhil__313 wrote:

"More power to our farmers and more production to their farms, good luck brother, you'll give us life"

@Xzak noted:

"Planted mealies early in September, now they at knee height but flowering already."

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Source: Briefly News