A salary transparency reel revealed the monthly payslip of a Cape Town SAP consultant earning over R112,000 a month

The consultant, who holds a marketing and business management degree rather than an IT qualification, reportedly left the company and returned because the pay was too good

South Africans were stunned by the R37,400 monthly tax deduction eating into the consultant's earnings

A monthly payslip belonging to an SAP consultant with 10 years of experience sparked conversation online. Image: Boni Xaba

Source: Facebook

A Cape Town SAP consultant's payslip went viral on Instagram after a content creator shared it in a salary transparency reel on 23 November 2026, leaving many South Africans torn between admiration and outrage. Instagram user @liferesetwithboni broke down the monthly earnings of a consultant with 10 years of experience whose academic background is in marketing and business management, not information technology. The detail caught many viewers off guard, since SAP systems are widely regarded as among the most technically demanding platforms to work with.

What the tax takes away

According to the payslip, the consultant earns a basic salary of R112,958.17 plus a R3,000 monthly allowance. The content creator also noted that the consultant had previously resigned from the company but returned, reportedly because the compensation was simply too attractive to walk away from.

After deductions, the picture changes considerably. Total deductions come to R37,577.72, made up almost entirely of PAYE tax at R37,400.60, with UIF accounting for the remaining R177.12. That leaves a net take-home pay of approximately R79,295 per month. While the salary drew respect from those familiar with how complex SAP environments can be, it was the nearly R37,500 wiped out by PAYE each month that dominated the mood online.

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Watch the salary breakdown that sparked the debate in the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the payslip

For many viewers, it was the tax figure that dominated the conversation, with some questioning where so much money goes once it reaches government coffers. South Africans had plenty to say in the comments:

@kg_kilo weighed in:

"Tax is honestly a problem in SA"

@son_of_a_god_2.0 reacted:

"R112k to R79k, yoh 🔴."

@tha_tochauke questioned:

"How do they get their tax to be so low?"

@nightwolf11 defended the salary:

"SAP is a nightmare. They deserve it!"

@donovan22b vented:

"That tax is disgusting 😩"

@frodoboi62 joked:

"ANC: 'Give me your money so I can buy a new luxury car for my 3 wives and myself'."

Other articles about salaries

Briefly News reported that a tech professional's payslip exposed a staggering R42,000 monthly tax deduction on an R128,000 salary, shocking many social media users.

reported that a tech professional's payslip exposed a staggering R42,000 monthly tax deduction on an R128,000 salary, shocking many social media users. A local career content creator shared the payslip of a degree-holding Cape Town retail store supervisor with four years of experience, showing a R10,190.70 basic salary reduced to R9,065.21 net pay after deductions.

Digital creator Boni Xaba sparked intense online debate after reviewing the payslip of a veteran Border Management Authority immigration officer with 20 years of service, revealing a net monthly take-home pay of R17,000.

Source: Briefly News