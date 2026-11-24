Waste collector Sizwe Doncabe was mauled by three pit bulls on Koningkramer Road in Westville, Durban, suffering serious injuries to his head, neck, face and arm

The dog owner and Doncabe gave police conflicting accounts of how the attack started, leaving investigators with key questions

TikToker @godsboy7777 unpacked the inconsistencies in both accounts, sparking heated debate among South Africans online

Two pit bull dogs running on the left and a true crime commentator on the right. Images: Lucy Lambriex/Getty and @godsboy7777/TikTok

Source: UGC

A waste collector is fighting for his life in an ICU ward after three pit bulls tore into him outside a residential property in Westville, Durban, on Wednesday 19 November 2026. Sizwe Doncabe sustained severe lacerations to his head, neck and face, bite wounds across his body, and a fractured arm. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson confirmed that his crew found Doncabe with serious injuries at the scene just after 7 am and stabilised him before transporting him to hospital.

The case drew wide public attention after TikTok account @godsboy7777 posted a detailed breakdown of the two contradictory versions of events, noting that no footage of exactly how the attack began had been made public.

Two very different versions

The dog owner told Newsroom Afrika that she had entered her property through her gate when she noticed Doncabe following her inside. In a written statement, she said she warned him that she had dogs and alleged that he grabbed her arms. She also disclosed that she is pregnant.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Doncabe disputes this entirely. Speaking to Highway Mail from hospital, he said he was going through refuse bags on the opposite side of the road when Alexander brought out her bins. He claims she re-entered her property without closing the gate, and that the dogs had reached him before he could finish crossing the road.

Westville SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Zwelethu Khathi and KZN SAPS Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza confirmed that police opened a case of negligently allowing or failing to prevent an animal from causing bodily harm. Investigators are also looking into Alexander's counter-claims, which include trespassing. No arrest had been made at the time of reporting.

The three dogs were reportedly linked to two earlier incidents, in June 2025 and September 2026 respectively, raising further questions about their history of dangerous behaviour.

Watch the TikTok breakdown of the incident:

Mzansi weighs in

South Africans had strong opinions in the comments section on the TikTok page:

@Ruvi.Naidoo said:

"She should be arrested."

@busayimahlangu wrote:

"She forgot to close the gate and, not realising the dogs would come out, attacked someone. No need to complicate this further."

@we_SaneliGeda wrote:

"Her statement sounds too 'polished'; you'd think she was prepped! Where is the full CCTV footage?"

@brenner503 said:

"If he was inside, I don't think those dogs will allow him to go out."

@MusicWithMandy commented:

"Maybe it's the difference between the UK and South Africa, but her whole story sounds very unlikely to me. Surely she had some sort of security footage."

@Yuánis wrote:

"This is tragic. Sad that humans need to go through garbage. And then to be attacked by three dogs is horrific. If the attack took place in the street, then the owner is responsible."

@Kev added:

"The only way to solve this issue is to check with the neighbours around this area who have cameras installed that can pick up this footage of the incident; otherwise, it's going to be an issue of 'he said, she said.'"

More on animal attacks in SA

Briefly News recently reported on a second camper attacked by a hyena at Cape Vidal who has now spoken out for the first time.

recently reported on a second camper attacked by a hyena at Cape Vidal who has now spoken out for the first time. A veterinarian found herself in a risky moment with a big cat at work, and the TikTok clip drew tens of thousands of likes.

A man in a TikTok video found himself trapped in a tight spot with a hippo, and viewers had plenty to say.

Source: Briefly News