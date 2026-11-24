Hoërskool Pietersburg announced the passing of longtime teacher Rita van der Merwe on 22 November 2026

Van der Merwe dedicated over 41 years to the school, joining the teaching staff in 1975

Former pupils and colleagues flooded the school's Facebook page with tributes, sharing personal memories of her impact

A woman looking withdrawn and sad on the left and a teacher who passed away recently on the right. Images: O2O Creative/Getty and hspietersburg/Facebook

Source: UGC

Hoërskool Pietersburg is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved former teachers. Rita van der Merwe, who gave more than four decades of her life to the school in Polokwane, passed away on Sunday, 22 November 2026.

The school's official Facebook page shared the news on 23 November, describing her as a remarkable educator. Van der Merwe joined the teaching staff in 1975 and remained part of the Hoërskool Pietersburg community until her retirement in 2016, a tenure spanning 41 years.

A teacher whose influence stretched decades

Geography was more than just a subject in Van der Merwe's classroom. Former pupils remembered her lessons as a place of belonging long before that concept had a name. One alumna, Rolien Roos, wrote that the Geography class was a safe space where any child could simply be themselves, without judgement and with nothing but support.

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Others recalled her sharp wit and the phrases only her students would recognise. Monique Potgieter remembered how she would call out daydreaming pupils with a cheeky question about Sunday lunch, while Aletta Mashabela shared another of her classroom sayings that has clearly never been forgotten.

Former colleague George Klopper, who taught alongside her for 20 years, described her passing as deeply personal. He remembered her not only as a fellow Geography teacher but as a companion through years of shared school life.

Read the school's tribute to Rita van der Merwe:

Pietie community pays tribute

The outpouring of grief from the broader Hoërskool Pietersburg community on Facebook, known affectionately as the Pietie family, reflected the depth of Van der Merwe's impact.

@Adolf Christiaan Ellis wrote:

"There are people who walk through our lives and leave footprints that time can never erase. Rita van der Merwe was one of those special people who made a lasting difference in the lives of others through her involvement in education."

@Rita Van Jaarsveld shared:

"Teacher was such a big part of my school career and teacher always pushed me to be a better version of myself. Teacher was always there for everyone. My deepest condolences to all those left behind."

@George Klopper said:

"My colleague for 20 years, my fellow Geography teacher and fellow Nasiener for many years. For me personally, this is also very sad news."

@Neleen Jansen Van Rensburg added:

"Best geology teacher ever! Was in her class from 1987 to 1991. Rest in peace at Jesus' feet Miss."

@Rene Reinecke remembered:

"The most amazing human being. Class register. Netball coach. Couldn't ask for better. R.I.P. teacher."

@Rolien Roos reflected:

"Even before we knew about 'safe spaces', teacher's Aardrykundeklas (Geography class) was exactly that. A place where any child could be exactly who and what they were. No judgement, just support and encouragement. What a human being."

More on tributes and farewells

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