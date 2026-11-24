A South African woman came home to find a snake slithering directly under her duvet

Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control shared the footage after a follower sent in the alarming clip

The video left viewers horrified and sharing their own strict snake-prevention habits

A woman got a morning fright after returning home to find an unwelcome visitor slithering straight into her bed. Image: Boland Snake Removals 24/7

Source: Facebook

A South African woman got the fright of her life when she arrived home one morning to find a snake making itself comfortable in her bed. The startling clip, shared on 23 November 2026 by Boland Snake Removals 24/7 and Pest Control on Facebook, showed a long, pale snake disappearing tail-first beneath a white duvet.

Snake sends SA into a panic

A follower had sent the zoomed-in footage to the snake catcher after the discovery, and the snake catcher confirmed he was already on his way to remove it, with follow-up rescue footage promised. The clip was brief but enough to leave viewers deeply unsettled. Many pointed out that the truly terrifying part was not catching the snake at all, but rather catching it in the act. Comments poured in from people describing their own measures to keep reptiles and insects out of their bedrooms.

Watch the chilling moment the snake slips under the duvet in the Facebook reel below:

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Mzansi reacts to the bedroom intruder

South Africans had plenty to say about the unwelcome houseguest:

@Charné Holsthyzen said:

"What's worse than seeing that? Not seeing that."

@Shaylene Collins wrote:

"Exactly why I like bedrooms on the 10th floor of 5-star hotels 🙀."

@Driesa Fredericks shared:

"That's why my bedroom windows stay closed. I only open them when I clean the room and immediately close them after I am done. I am just too scared of snakes or any other gogas [insects/creepy crawlies]."

@Carol Roodt said:

"Hell no! I'd be dead before that snake even gets to bite."

@David Botha declared:

"I'd sell that house immediately!"

@Estelle Lensley added:

"I check everything before I climb into my bed, even pillowcases."

More articles about snakes

Briefly News reported that a snake expert debunked a dangerous first-aid myth after a terrifying photo of a snakebite went viral, warning people against cutting or extracting venom from a wound.

reported that a snake expert debunked a dangerous first-aid myth after a terrifying photo of a snakebite went viral, warning people against cutting or extracting venom from a wound. A South African woman hilariously faced her phobia by holding a giant Albino Burmese Python at a snake park, winning praise from amused social media users.

Boland Snake Removals 24/7 shared a video of a puff adder coiled inside a home's kitchen and advised that the best way to keep it in one place while waiting for help is to throw a towel over it.

Source: Briefly News