A South African court dismissed a dog bite claim after footage showed the victim had repeatedly ignored warnings and leaned over a boundary wall into a neighbour's yard

South African law holds dog owners strictly liable for attacks, meaning victims do not need to prove the owner was negligent to claim damages

Dog bite victims in SA can claim medical costs, lost income and general damages, but owners have recognised legal defences that courts take seriously

SA dog owners can face strict liability. Image: Heather Paul and RUNSTUDIO

Source: Getty Images

Dog attacks happen across South Africa every year. Victims range from children and joggers to delivery drivers and neighbours. Injuries can be severe, covering everything from deep lacerations and nerve damage to permanent scarring and psychological trauma, all carrying high medical costs.

Briefly News is using a Western Cape High Court judgment delivered on 2 September 2026 - Bottoman v Rossie and Another (17913/2020) [2026] ZAWCHC 465 - to show how these cases can be handled legally and what factors can make or break a claim.

How South African law treats dog bite claims

The main legal remedy available to victims is an old common-law action known as the actio de pauperie. Under this principle, a dog owner can be held liable for injuries their animal causes even if the owner did nothing wrong. Liability is based on ownership, not fault.

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To succeed with this type of claim, a victim must generally show that the defendant owned the dog at the time of the attack, that the dog acted contrary to the behaviour expected of a well-behaved animal, and that this conduct directly caused the harm. The victim must also have been lawfully present at the location where the attack occurred. Visitors on a property, pedestrians on a public pavement, and workers going about their duties would typically qualify.

Defences owners can raise

Because liability is strict, an owner cannot simply argue that they took care or that the dog had never been aggressive before. Courts instead focus on the circumstances of the attack itself.

According to O'Reilly Law, recognised defences include provocation by the victim, such as teasing, hitting or placing a hand or head towards the animal. If a third party or another animal triggered the attack, the owner may also escape liability. A person who was not lawfully on the property generally cannot rely on the action, and someone who knowingly accepted the risk of being bitten may also be barred from claiming.

In the Western Cape judgment of Bottoman v Rossie and Another, a court found that the injured party's own conduct was the direct cause of the attack. Camera footage played in court, combined with evidence that the victim had been warned on multiple occasions not to interact with the dogs, led the judge to conclude that the victim had effectively assumed the risk. The claim was dismissed with costs.

Victims may also claim under the law of delict if the responsible party was not the dog's owner, for example, a dog walker or a property manager who left a gate unsecured. In that case, the victim must prove that the responsible party failed to take reasonable steps to prevent foreseeable harm.

What victims can claim and what to do

A successful claimant may recover past and future medical costs, rehabilitation expenses, loss of earnings, general damages for pain and suffering, and damage to property. Claims for minors are brought by a parent or guardian.

Anyone who is bitten should seek medical treatment immediately, photograph the scene and injuries, identify the dog and its owner, secure witness details, and report the incident to local authorities. All records should be kept, and legal advice should be sought before accepting any settlement.

Dog owners are advised to keep fencing secure, use a leash in public, warn visitors and workers in advance, and check whether their household insurance covers pet-related liability.

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Source: Briefly News