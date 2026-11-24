“Foschini Has Turned Into a Battlefield”: Crowds Swarm Limpopo Mall for Massive Sale Deal
- A massive crowd gathered at the Foschini store in Limpopo Mall after the retailer launched a buy-one-get-one-free special
- The doors were closed due to the size of the queues, with a commotion breaking out among shoppers trying to get inside
- South Africans online had plenty to say about how to avoid the chaos next time around
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A Foschini clothing store at Limpopo Mall became the centre of a shopping frenzy on 24 November 2026, when a buy-one-get-one-free special drew an enormous crowd that spilled out into the mall corridor.
Instagram user @mahlatse_lucky_mmara captured the scene on video, showing a long, winding queue of shoppers stretching outside the store's entrance. The doors had been pulled shut to manage the volume of people trying to get in. In his post, he wrote:
"FOSCHINI HAS TURNED INTO A BATTLEFIELD! Ladies are allegedly fighting over the queue at Foschini because of the BUY 1, GET 1 FREE special!"
The footage showed a buzzing, chaotic atmosphere, with shoppers talking over one another and tension building near the entrance. A worker could be seen pushing a cart of boxed merchandise through the thick crowd.
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Shoppers swarm Foschini's big sale
It was unclear exactly what triggered the reported altercation near the front of the queue, but the video made plain that the special had drawn far more people than the store could easily accommodate. The clip spread quickly across social media.
Watch the scene outside Foschini at Limpopo Mall below:
Mzansi reacts to the Foschini frenzy
South Africans flooded the comments on the Instagram page with their thoughts, and many pointed to the same simple solution:
@foschinisa wrote:
"Shop till you drop 🔥"
@zintlez said:
"I missed this type of Black Friday. Well done to Foshini."
@miinnaah.x asked:
"Why not order on bash? 😂"
@iamnomi_rainy asked:
"What happened to online shopping 🙆♀️"
@ladyfezi shared:
"Looks fun! Hope people find some cool things for themselves and their families."
@mercy_madigah said:
"Le re senyeditse DH, UZZi and LTD 😩 and now you guys wanna ruin Foschini aiwa." [You ruined DH, UZZi and LTD 😩 and now you guys wanna ruin Foschini, no way]
@goitse_mp added:
"Yoh. So December tse tlabe ele Luella le FF everywhere you go 😭😭😭" [Yoh. So this December it will be Luella and FF everywhere you go 😭😭😭]
The online chorus was clear: next time, skip the queue and shop from home.
More on Black Friday deals and SA bargains
- Briefly News recently reported on a Johannesburg content creator who walked through a clearance grocery warehouse, and South Africans want to know where else it has branches.
- A promoter has responded after fans raised concerns about ticket prices for Olivia Dean's first South African shows.
- A lifestyle creator shared a Black Friday haul from a Levi's outlet, and South Africans are asking how long the deal lasts.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a journalist and editor with seven years of publishing experience, specialising in human-interest features, societal developments, and breaking crime updates for Briefly News. Having worked as a copy editor and content accuracy specialist for international publications like National Today and Entail.ai, Nerissa applies rigorous fact-checking and ethical standards to sensitive news stories, including police updates, community affairs, and public safety reporting. Contact: nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za