A massive crowd gathered at the Foschini store in Limpopo Mall after the retailer launched a buy-one-get-one-free special

The doors were closed due to the size of the queues, with a commotion breaking out among shoppers trying to get inside

South Africans online had plenty to say about how to avoid the chaos next time around

A line of shoppers waiting outside a Foschini store. Images: @mahlatse_lucky_mmara/Instagram

Source: Instagram

A Foschini clothing store at Limpopo Mall became the centre of a shopping frenzy on 24 November 2026, when a buy-one-get-one-free special drew an enormous crowd that spilled out into the mall corridor.

Instagram user @mahlatse_lucky_mmara captured the scene on video, showing a long, winding queue of shoppers stretching outside the store's entrance. The doors had been pulled shut to manage the volume of people trying to get in. In his post, he wrote:

"FOSCHINI HAS TURNED INTO A BATTLEFIELD! Ladies are allegedly fighting over the queue at Foschini because of the BUY 1, GET 1 FREE special!"

The footage showed a buzzing, chaotic atmosphere, with shoppers talking over one another and tension building near the entrance. A worker could be seen pushing a cart of boxed merchandise through the thick crowd.

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Shoppers swarm Foschini's big sale

It was unclear exactly what triggered the reported altercation near the front of the queue, but the video made plain that the special had drawn far more people than the store could easily accommodate. The clip spread quickly across social media.

Watch the scene outside Foschini at Limpopo Mall below:

Mzansi reacts to the Foschini frenzy

South Africans flooded the comments on the Instagram page with their thoughts, and many pointed to the same simple solution:

@foschinisa wrote:

"Shop till you drop 🔥"

@zintlez said:

"I missed this type of Black Friday. Well done to Foshini."

@miinnaah.x asked:

"Why not order on bash? 😂"

@iamnomi_rainy asked:

"What happened to online shopping 🙆‍♀️"

@ladyfezi shared:

"Looks fun! Hope people find some cool things for themselves and their families."

@mercy_madigah said:

"Le re senyeditse DH, UZZi and LTD 😩 and now you guys wanna ruin Foschini aiwa." [You ruined DH, UZZi and LTD 😩 and now you guys wanna ruin Foschini, no way]

@goitse_mp added:

"Yoh. So December tse tlabe ele Luella le FF everywhere you go 😭😭😭" [Yoh. So this December it will be Luella and FF everywhere you go 😭😭😭]

The online chorus was clear: next time, skip the queue and shop from home.

More on Black Friday deals and SA bargains

Source: Briefly News