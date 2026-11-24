A UK-based rugby commentator questioned whether the Springboks are overrated after South Africa lost back-to-back Tests to France and Ireland

The Springboks lost 21–19 to France and 20–17 to Ireland, yet still topped their group to reach the Nations Championship final

South African fans fired back in the comments, defending the Boks' World Cup pedigree and their ability to reach a final despite the losses

A rugby commentator sparked fierce debate online after questioning whether the Springboks are overrated following back-to-back defeats. Image: @rugbyruck / @Springboks

Source: TikTok

A video questioning whether South Africa's rugby team is overrated has set off a fierce online debate. Rugby creator and TikTok user @rugbyruck posted the clip on 22 November 2026, and rugby fans from across the globe wasted no time diving in. In the video, the commentator broke down what has been a bruising run for South Africa, which lost 21–19 to France and 20–17 to Ireland in back-to-back Tests. He also noted that New Zealand suffered consecutive losses over the same period, joking that the entire Southern Hemisphere was on "fraud watch."

Springboks reach the final despite the losses

He admitted he had missed the Ireland match while attending a game at Twickenham and invited his followers to weigh in on what went wrong for the Boks. Despite the back-to-back defeats, South Africa still topped their group to qualify for the inaugural Nations Championship final, where they will face France at Twickenham. The commentator acknowledged the Boks may have reached the decider with some fortune on their side but ultimately backed them to deliver when the pressure is on.

The comment section quickly turned into a full-blown rugby argument. Critics took aim at South Africa's style of play, arguing the team looks ordinary without a strong set piece driving them forward. Supporters fired back just as sharply, pointing to the Springboks' World Cup record and the remarkable fact that the team could lose two Tests in a row and still book a place in a major final.

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Watch the TikTok video that sparked the debate here.

Even so, the creator admitted the Boks' recent stumbles hardly matter because they still booked their spot in the Nations Championship final. Image: @springboks

Source: Twitter

Rugby fans clash in the comments

The reactions were divided, with some backing the criticism and others defending South Africa's legacy:

@Jkome.25 wrote:

"Springboks have always been overrated."

@Nadia Overheu Du Toit hit back:

"No Bokke is so good; they can lose back-to-back and still play in a final 😂."

@MrtakethatRisk asked:

"How many World Cups do Ireland and England have?"

@Bakkies added:

"We can be overrated, boet (brother), but we know how to win World Cups."

@RobCoope7_ argued:

"Without set pieces, South Africa are average at best."

@The Gully CPT kept it simple:

"Focus, who is in the final?"

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Source: Briefly News