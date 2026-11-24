Bonakele Mbonambi shared how a group of strangers approached her at a South African mall in Pretoria with an elaborate story

The scammers used a fake currency exchange and a mysterious mineral deal to slowly draw her into the trap

She nearly handed over both her phones before she caught on and walked away

SA woman falls for mall scam. Image: Bonakele Mbonambi

Source: Facebook

A Pretoria woman is warning South Africans to stay alert at shopping centres this festive season after she narrowly escaped a sophisticated scam at a South African mall on 19 November 2026.

Bonakele Mbonambi shared the story in a Facebook reel, recounting how she was approached near Food Lovers Market by a woman who seemed friendly and lost. The woman asked if Bonakele knew the mall well, then quickly steered the conversation towards exchanging foreign currency, claiming she could not use a bank for the transaction.

A stranger, a mineral, and a story that kept changing

Before long, a second person joined. He introduced himself as being from Namibia and said he was unfamiliar with South African currency. He asked basic questions about how many R200 notes made up R1,000, flattering Bonakele when she answered correctly. The story then shifted to a rare mineral the man claimed to be selling, with a supposed value that made the whole deal sound too good to pass up.

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A third woman appeared near Starbucks, carrying envelopes that Bonakele believed had money inside. She made a point of flashing them before putting them away. The group told Bonakele she was the trusted middleman needed to complete the deal. The supposed profit for her role was around R50,000, with the seller only needing R16,500 upfront.

When the mineral seller asked everyone to leave something valuable as a sign of good faith, the pressure landed squarely on Bonakele. The group pushed her to hand over both her phones, including her iPhone 11 she used for business, along with her PIN.

That was the moment she caught herself. She refused to leave both devices, told the group she was staying put and would not go anywhere with them. In the video, she said:

"Be careful out there. If you are the saviour in any situation, the moment you feel like you are in that role, it is game over."

She captioned the post with a warning:

"Scammers are out."

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to the near-miss

Viewers could not believe how far the scam went before Bonakele caught on:

Thōzama Kadōsh asked:

"What was going through your mind as you were going up and down with these people mara 😅"

With December approaching and crowds filling malls across the country, Bonakele's story is a timely reminder: if a stranger suddenly needs you to be their saviour, walk away.

More Briefly News stories on scams

Durban content creator Garfield Zar lost R9,000 in an online scam and shared a video warning South Africans to be careful when selling items online.

A South African student says scammers used ‘isalamuzi’ to swap her and a friend’s phones for tiles in Newlands West, prompting sympathy and warnings online.

A viral Instagram reel in South Africa shows a man’s phone being snatched while scanning a fake free Wi-Fi QR code, as viewers call it a “crime hotspot” in comments.

Source: Briefly News