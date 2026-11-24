Domestic Workers and Uber Drivers on Apps Face Few Protections As Study Finds Gaps in SA Labour Laws
- The Department of Employment and Labour commissioned a UCT study into South Africa's growing platform economy, covering e-hailing drivers, couriers, and domestic workers
- The study found that platform workers are classified as contractors, leaving them without formal labour rights, safety protections, or minimum wage guarantees
- Workers reported volatile earnings that often fall below a living wage once costs are deducted, alongside dangerous conditions and opaque platform algorithms
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South Africa's gig economy is under the spotlight. The Department of Employment and Labour (DEL) has commissioned a research study into the country's location-based platform economy, raising serious questions about how workers in this space are protected.
The study was conducted by the University of Cape Town's Development Policy Research Unit. It covers workers across e-hailing platforms, food and parcel delivery services, and domestic worker apps. The DEL was clear that the findings do not represent government policy, but said they would form the basis for future consultations with stakeholders on labour market regulation and worker protection.
Why platform workers are left behind
According to reports, since Uber entered South Africa in 2014, the platform economy has grown considerably, with numerous apps now offering work opportunities across multiple sectors. These platforms have drawn in many workers, partly because they require little experience to join, making them attractive in a country with persistently high unemployment.
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However, the research found that most platform workers fall entirely outside existing labour legislation. Laws such as the Labour Relations Act, the Basic Conditions of Employment Act, the National Minimum Wage Act, and Occupational Health and Safety regulations simply do not apply to them. This is largely because platforms classify their workers as independent contractors rather than employees, a distinction that strips workers of formal rights, benefits, and legal recourse.
Volatile pay and hidden dangers
The UCT study painted a difficult picture of daily life for these workers. Many earn inconsistent incomes that drop below a living wage once vehicle running costs, data, and other expenses are factored in. Working conditions were described as hazardous, particularly for delivery riders and e-hailing drivers who face road dangers with little to no safety net.
The research also highlighted concerns about algorithmic management, where automated systems make decisions about work allocation and earnings without transparency. Workers frequently have no way to challenge or even understand these decisions.
The study also noted a lack of gender representation within the sector, suggesting that structural barriers may be limiting who can access and sustain work through these platforms.
The DEL said the findings would feed into broader conversations about how South Africa's labour framework needs to evolve to reflect the realities of modern work.
More on domestic workers in SA
- Briefly News recently reported on a cleaner who got an emotional birthday surprise from three friends while on duty.
- A young woman from Lesotho opened up about landing a domestic worker job in South Africa after graduating.
- South African employers are debating end-of-year pay for domestic workers, and what the law says is worth knowing.
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Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a journalist and editor with seven years of publishing experience, specialising in human-interest features, societal developments, and breaking crime updates for Briefly News. Having worked as a copy editor and content accuracy specialist for international publications like National Today and Entail.ai, Nerissa applies rigorous fact-checking and ethical standards to sensitive news stories, including police updates, community affairs, and public safety reporting. Contact: nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za