Prof Tulio de Oliveira made Clarivate's Highly Cited Researchers list for the third consecutive year

De Oliveira is one of only five South Africans recognised on the 2026 global list of 6 802 researchers

His work at Stellenbosch University spans multiple disciplines and ranks in the top 1% of citations worldwide

Prof Tulio de Oliveira among just 5 South Africans on 2026 Global Researchers list. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

A Stellenbosch University professor has once again earned a place among the world's most influential researchers, cementing his reputation as one of Africa's leading scientific voices.

Prof Tulio de Oliveira, Director of the Centre for Epidemic Response and Innovation (CERI) and Professor of Bioinformatics at the School for Data Science and Computational Thinking, has been named on Clarivate's Highly Cited Researchers 2026 list. The Web of Science Group released the list last week.

This is the third consecutive year De Oliveira has earned the distinction, placing him in rare company. He is also one of just five South Africans to feature on this year's list.

Prof Tulio de Oliveira's research crosses more than one science field. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

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What the highly cited researchers list recognises

Clarivate's annual list identifies scientists and social scientists whose published papers consistently rank in the top 1% by citations within their field and year of publication. The 2026 edition covers research output over the past 11 years and includes 6 802 researchers from more than 1 200 institutions across 62 countries.

De Oliveira was recognised in the Cross-Field category, reserved for researchers whose work cuts across several disciplines and generates measurable impact in multiple areas of science.

De Oliveira's message to African researchers

Speaking about the recognition, De Oliveira said:

"A great honour to be recognised as one of the top 1% highly cited researchers in the world. This is great not only for our team at CERI but also an inspiration to all our fellows on the African continent. This recognition comes at a particularly fitting moment, as we have just welcomed 1,000 Fellows from 50 African countries. I hope many of them will follow in these footsteps and one day join the ranks of the top 1% highly cited researchers in the world."

Bar Veinstein, President of Academia and Government at Clarivate, also weighed in, noting that the listed researchers are celebrated "for extending the frontiers of knowledge and inspiring scientific and academic progress around the world," adding that the organisation remains committed to "rigorous criteria and expert analysis" at a time when trust in research is increasingly under scrutiny.

De Oliveira's continued presence on the list underscores both the quality of research produced at Stellenbosch University and the growing influence of African science on the global stage.

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Source: Briefly News