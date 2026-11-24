A woman shopping at Woolworths stumbled upon a 25-year-old balsamic vinegar priced at R3,000

The Giuseppe Cremonini vinegar comes from Modena, Italy, and carries a fascinating history behind its price tag

South Africans had plenty to say about whether the luxury condiment is worth every cent

Magriet shared the story of the Giuseppe Cremonini vinegar. Image: @magriet.co

Source: Instagram

A South African woman browsing the aisles at Woolworths got the shock of her life when she spotted a tiny bottle of balsamic vinegar with a R3,000 price tag. She filmed the find and took to Instagram on 12 November 2026 to share both her reaction and the surprising story behind the price.

The product in question is Giuseppe Cremonini balsamic vinegar, aged for 25 years. At R3,000 a bottle, R150 buys you roughly a teaspoon's worth.

What makes this vinegar so expensive?

Curious about the hefty price, the woman did her research and found that the vinegar is no ordinary condiment. It can only be produced in a small region of Italy called Modena, and the ageing process takes anywhere between 12 and 25 years. Historically, families would begin a barrel when a child was born, with the vinegar only ready by the time that child got married.

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The distinctive little glass bottle adds to the product's prestige. It was designed by an Italian car designer, giving the packaging its own story separate from the liquid inside.

Her advice to anyone who spots it on shelves this festive season was straightforward:

"Don't waste it."

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi reacts to the R3,000 price tag

South Africans in the comments on the Instagram reel had a lot to say:

@magriet.co asked:

"Would you actually taste the difference between R150 and R3,000 balsamic vinegar"

@caricevdb laughed:

"Now I know which aisle to avoid with my kids in Woolies."

@sixties_sass shared a personal connection:

"I was fortunate to be invited to the actual farm in northern Italy where they produce this balsamic. It's very much the same as it was 100 years ago. It's not to be used lavishly 🤪 one drop in ice cream or a bowl of strawberries and that's all it takes."

@nickynix33 confirmed the hype:

"I bought that in Italy… it's next level, but very special and not to use all the time."

@liezlemyburgh added:

"I actually have the 12-year-old and the 25-year-old. Bought it in Modena and it is very special."

@emicavmotto offered the ultimate endorsement:

"It's the real thing. I have it."

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Source: Briefly News