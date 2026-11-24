Cape Town food creator Olive shared a budget meal recipe that feeds two people for under R25 total

She broke down every grocery cost on camera, showing viewers exactly how she kept each portion under R12.50

South Africans praised the recipe as both practical and delicious, with many touched by her message about kindness

A Cape Town home cook has won praise online after sharing how to make a hearty dinner for under R12.50 per portion. Image: @olive_foodie

Source: Instagram

A Cape Town home cook has captured hearts across South Africa by showing just how far a small grocery budget can stretch. In a video posted on 21 November 2026, Instagram creator @olive_foodie_ broke down a wholesome, filling meal for two people, with each portion coming in at under R12.50. Olive laid out every cost on screen: R11.04 for chicken, R2.95 for a tomato, R5.22 for gem squash, R3.25 for half a cup of rice, and R2.50 for sweet potato. The total came to R24.96, excluding basic pantry staples like oil, salt and pepper.

A simple meal, done with care

In the video, Olive cooked the rice alongside salted gem squash, simmered chicken pieces with diced tomatoes in water, and pan-fried sliced sweet potato until golden. She plated up two generous portions before tasting the dish herself. What lingered with viewers long after the recipe, though, was what she said at the end. Olive closed with a gentle reminder to be kind to one another, noting that a simple meal like this might be the only thing someone eats in a day.

Watch how Olive puts the meal together from start to finish in this Instagram reel below:

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Mzansi reacts to the budget meal video

The reel drew warm responses almost immediately, with many praising both the recipe and the creator's personality on screen. One moment that brought some light relief was the tiny sliver of sweet potato she used to keep costs down, which had several followers chuckling in the comments. South Africans in the comments were quick to show their appreciation:

@art.isticguy said:

"Great video, Olive! Simple and practical. Love it ❤️."

@jessfairman wrote:

"Absolutely love you ❤️."

@sadreyer shared:

"I'm so glad I found your page ❤️. Thank you for reminding me that simple is delicious ❤️."

@milfandthecity_podcast added:

"You're the cutest, most endearing character on the interweb 🫠❤️."

@lohol_insta reacted:

"Brilliant! What a delicious meal ❤️."

@meganjeanod commented:

"Great recipe idea 🤩."

More articles about Olive's budget meals

Western Cape food creator Olivia Viglatzis shares budget recipes costing under R20 per portion by calculating per-plate costs and shopping weekly with a list of essentials rather than buying on impulse.

Briefly News Cape Town food creator Olivia demonstrated how to prepare three filling portions of baked beans on toast using promotional bread and tinned beans, bringing the cost of each meal to just R6.00.

Cape Town food creator Olivia demonstrated how to prepare three filling portions of baked beans on toast using promotional bread and tinned beans, bringing the cost of each meal to just R6.00. Local content creator Olivia showed how to make a complete, hearty home-cooked dinner of sausage, butternut, and white rice using Shoprite ingredients for just R16.15.

Source: Briefly News