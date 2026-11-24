A wild elephant charged a Toyota Land Cruiser on a safari after a passenger shouted 'voetsek' at the animal

The driver reversed frantically down a narrow bush track as the elephant slammed its trunk against the bonnet

South Africans online could not stop laughing, saying the elephant only charged because it took offence at being spoken to like a dog

A viral clip had viewers tense and in stitches after capturing an elephant charging straight at a 4x4 on a bush track. Image: Klaus Vedfelt

Source: Getty Images

A safari passenger learned the hard way that wild elephants do not respond well to being told off. In a video posted on 19 November 2026, TikTok user @ramsey.50 captured a tense bush encounter that had South Africans both terrified and in stitches.

The clip shows the occupants of a Toyota Land Cruiser on a dusty track, with an elephant standing in the trees ahead. Rather than waiting quietly, one of the men decided to shout "Voertsek!" and clap his hands loudly to shoo the animal away. The elephant's response was immediate. It flared its ears, let out a trumpet, and came charging straight down the road toward the vehicle.

Trunk meets bonnet

The driver reversed as fast as the 4x4 would allow, but the elephant closed the gap quickly and struck the bonnet with its trunk. With the passenger repeatedly yelling "Chaya!" to urge the driver on, the vehicle eventually put enough distance between them for the elephant to veer off into the bush. As the dust settled, one of the occupants could be heard muttering an expletive under his breath, which became one of the most talked-about moments in the comments.

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Many viewers admitted they would have abandoned the slowly reversing vehicle altogether and trusted their own legs instead. Wildlife experts generally advise staying calm and still during elephant encounters, keeping noise to a minimum and never provoking the animal. The passenger's choice to shout and clap is widely regarded as precisely the kind of behaviour that escalates a mock charge into a real one.

Watch the heart-stopping charge in the TikTok video here.

Mzansi reacts to the safari scare

South Africans in the comments could not get enough of the clip, and most agreed the "voetsek" was what set the elephant off:

@sonyktakcreate said:

"Notice she only started charging when he said voetsek. She was like, 'I'm not a dog 🤣'"

@Khodaeza wrote:

"South Africans are obsessed with the word 'voetsek' 🔴"

@Slek_26 added:

"That 'voetsek' was important 🔴"

@tracy admitted:

"The way I would jump off that car and run for my life"

@tumzl joked:

"This car is a weapon formed to go slow 😤😂"

@bigdaddlep laughed:

"That SBE at the end 😂. He was seeing heaven already 😂"

3 Briefly News articles about animals

A wildlife photographer captured a tense clip of a charging rhino chasing his open-top vehicle in reverse while he yelled "voetsek" at the animal, sparking laughs and debate over how to say the word.

at the animal, sparking laughs and debate over how to say the word. A South African dog owner posted a video demonstrating how shouting can agitate pit bulls following the Westville pit bull attack, sparking divided online debate over owner responsibility, breed behaviour, and how victims should react.

Local ranger Nick Duranty sparked outrage online after calling out a woman filmed taking a baby wombat from its mother at night, prompting South Africans to condemn her actions as cruel and reckless.

Source: Briefly News