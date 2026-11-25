Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took to Instagram to pay tribute to former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka after her passing

Mlambo-Ngcuka, who made history as South Africa's first female Deputy President, died on 20 November 2026

Ndlozi shared a candid photo of the two together alongside a brief but emotional message honouring the late stateswoman

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi paid tribute to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. Images: Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images, Noam Galai/Getty Images for Global Citizen

Source: Getty Images

Former EFF Member of Parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has added his voice to the chorus of mourners paying their respects to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, who passed away on 20 November 2026 at the age of 71. His tribute, posted on Instagram shortly after the news broke, struck a personal and emotional note that resonated with many who knew her legacy.

Alongside a candid photograph of the two sharing a warm laugh, Ndlozi kept his message simple but moving:

"Rest in Power, Mama. The world is poorer without you!"

A life of firsts and public service

Mlambo-Ngcuka carved out a remarkable place in South African history as the country's first female Deputy President, a milestone that defined her as a trailblazer long before she stepped onto the global stage. She later served as Executive Director of UN Women, where she championed gender equality and the rights of women and girls on an international platform.

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Her family confirmed that she passed away following complications arising from a medical procedure she had undergone two weeks before her death.

South Africa mourned Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka while celebrating her incredible legacy. Image: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Grassroot Soccer (GRS)

Source: Getty Images

The outpouring of grief following her passing has been immense, with tributes flowing in from South African leaders, global dignitaries, and ordinary citizens alike. Mlambo-Ngcuka spent decades devoted to public service, national politics, and international diplomacy, building a legacy that touched countless lives across multiple continents.

Ndlozi's tribute, while brief, reflected the deep personal connection many in South African public life shared with her, capturing in just a few words what many struggled to articulate about a woman whose impact extended far beyond any title she held.

See Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's tribute below.

Major League DJZ mourn Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared a tribute to Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka by twin DJs, the Major League DJZ.

On their joint social media page, the DJs posted a tribute to the late deputy president alongside a throwback photo of them together.

Source: Briefly News