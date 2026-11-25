Viktor, an 8-year-old entrepreneur, is sewing and selling dog comforters from home, with products priced at R300

The young boy filmed himself at his sewing machine completing an order for a customer in Limpopo

Viktor's handmade items ship nationwide, and his growing customer base has South Africans full of praise

Viktor works on an order for Limpopo. Image: Viktor's Shop

Source: Getty Images

An 8-year-old South African boy is turning heads across the country after a video of him running his own sewing business from home went viral on Facebook on 23 November 2026.

Viktor, who operates under the name Viktor's Shop, was filmed seated at his sewing machine on a covered stoep, completing a dog comforter order for a customer in Limpopo. The comforter, priced at R300, came in two bundles: one for a girl and one for a boy, each featuring cheerful designs including elephants, rabbits, butterflies, and flowers.

In the clip, Viktor explains his process with charming confidence, describing how he aligns his stitches and adjusts his technique as he works. He jokes with the camera about making sure the product is perfect, warning:

"The baby might cry and say Viktor, you did this to me."

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He also proudly announces that he has graduated to using sewing clips instead of pins, adding that his mum no longer needs to assist him the way she used to.

A young tailor with a growing customer base

Viktor's Shop couriers orders nationwide, with an additional courier fee, and Viktor says he is "super happy" that his products are practical and that people love them. The Limpopo delivery he documents in the video is just one of many, suggesting the business is gaining real traction.

The Facebook post carrying the video reads:

"Thank you Limpopo for trusting me. Your order is done and ready for courier today."

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi celebrates Viktor's talent

South Africans flooded the comments section on his page with love and encouragement:

Jill Mitchell said:

"What a clever chap.....an up and coming tailor I am sure.....👏👏"

Greta Wilson wrote:

"Best boy ever 🔥 Looking forward to meeting you in Cape Town on 8 December, Viktor and Shylet Buwerimwe James Fernie"

Roshni Gemperle commented:

"Brilliant 👏"

Ken Cooper added:

"Well done"

Lynette Francis said:

"You are doing an awesome job!"

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Source: Briefly News