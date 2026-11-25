The South African Weather Service issued a Yellow Level 4 severe thunderstorm warning for parts of South Africa on Wednesday

SAWS warned that the storms could bring localised flooding, damaging winds, hail, and excessive lightning to affected areas

While eastern provinces brace for dangerous conditions, the Western and Northern Cape are expected to stay warm and dry

Parts of South Africa may face dangerous weather on Wednesday, 25 November. The South African Weather Service issued serious storm warnings for several inland provinces.

SAWS warns about weather changes. Image: Guillaumeb / Pexels

Source: UGC

SAWS placed Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, and parts of North West under a Yellow Level 4 alert for severe thunderstorms. The warning flagged risks including heavy downpours capable of causing localised flooding on roads and in low-lying areas, damaging winds, hail, and excessive lightning strikes.

Beyond the Level 4 alert, a less severe but still significant Yellow Level 2 thunderstorm warning covered additional areas, including parts of the Free State, North West, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, and northern KwaZulu-Natal. Residents in these regions were urged to remain alert to rapidly changing conditions throughout the day, particularly given the risk of flash flooding in low-lying areas.

Western and Northern Cape weather forecast

While the central and eastern parts of the country prepared for stormy skies, the picture in the west looked very different. The Western and Northern Cape were forecast to enjoy warm, dry, and largely sunny conditions, offering a stark contrast to the severe weather battering other provinces. See a post by SAWS below:

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South Africans in affected areas were advised to stay updated through official SAWS channels and to avoid unnecessary travel during peak storm periods, particularly near flooded roads or areas prone to waterlogging.

Other Briefly News stories about severe storm and flood damage across Gauteng

A TikTok clip shared by @newsnexussa on 5 September 2026 captured fierce spring winds tearing roofing sheets apart on a Johannesburg residential building.

Viral footage posted on Facebook on 29 September 2026 showed floodwater surging through a yard and toppling a boundary wall amid a South African Weather Service Yellow Level 2 storm warning for Gauteng.

Soweto TikToker Mzwanele09 shared footage on 17 November 2026 showing his waterlogged bedroom and more damage from a storm.

Source: Briefly News