Chef Thapelo, an unemployed chef, took his appeal to a busy Johannesburg intersection after being retrenched for the fourth time

Holding a handwritten cardboard sign on Beyers Naudé Drive, he asked motorists for baking ingredients to launch his Soweto bakery

South Africans online rallied behind his resilience and urged the video to go viral so he could get the support he needed

An unemployed chef touched hearts after appealing to motorists at a busy Johannesburg intersection for help starting his own business. Image: @nickhamman5 / Aleksandra Markina

Source: TikTok

A Soweto chef found an unconventional way to turn his setbacks into a starting point. Chef Thapelo stood at a traffic intersection on Beyers Naudé Drive, near the Verdi Centre in Johannesburg, on 24 November 2026, holding a handwritten cardboard sign asking for baking ingredients to get his business off the ground. In a video shared by the TikTok account @newsnexussa, Thapelo calmly explained his situation to the person behind the camera.

From retrenchment to rising again

He had been retrenched four times, most recently in July 2026, and said he decided it was time to stop waiting for employment and build something of his own. What struck viewers was how composed and focused Thapelo appeared. He already owns a commercial oven and has a clear plan: to bake scones, muffins, and mini breads for his community in Soweto, which he said genuinely needs the service. He closed by politely thanking the motorist and sharing his contact number, 078 430 0720, for anyone willing to help. For many viewers, Thapelo's story was not just moving but motivating. Rather than arriving at that intersection with nothing, he came armed with a plan, a piece of equipment, and the courage to ask for what he needed to make it work.

Watch the TikTok clip that moved Mzansi here.

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South Africans rallied behind the chef and wished him success. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: UGC

Mzansi gets behind Chef Thapelo

Chef Thapelo's story hit a nerve with South Africans who understand what repeated job losses feel like, and the comments section quickly filled with people cheering him on. South Africans in the comments on @newsnexussa's TikTok had plenty to say:

@Mihle said:

"May God bless him and give him a chance."

@(Tyreland) Tyre 4 U added:

"Respect for your resilience."

@Palestine urged:

"Wishing you the very best! Let this go viral, Saffas!"

@Roots Mashinini shared:

"And if you can put your all into it, my brother, it is going to work out; never give up."

@Speedybee said:

"All the best, my brother."

@Ancika Grove noted:

"This is the type of support we like."

Other articles about South African hustlers

An Alexandra entrepreneur sells hot drinks and baked goods from a boiler backpack to morning commuters in Johannesburg, reportedly making around R1,500 across two hours of trading.

A creative entrepreneur from Gugulethu, Cape Town, went viral for his ingenious mobile braai service, pushing a trolley with a lit braai stand full of meat around his kasi.

Briefly News reported that a young South African hustler was filmed marketing his mobile breakfast business in his township, earning high praise from social media users.

Source: Briefly News