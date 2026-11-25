A South African gardener shared three urgent tips to protect vegetable patches from the 2026/27 El Niño heatwave

The video warned against fertilising during extreme heat, saying it could damage young, exposed plant growth

South Africans flooded the comments with gardening heartbreak as hail, scorching sun and water restrictions battered their home crops

A gardener on the left and a garden with veggies growing in it on the right. Images: @gardeningwithkm/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A South African home gardener is helping Mzansi save their vegetable patches. On 8 November 2026, TikTok creator @gardeningwithkm posted a direct-to-camera video from his home garden with a simple but urgent message: here is what you need to do right now before El Niño wipes out everything you have planted.

The video landed at exactly the right moment. South Africa's 2026/27 El Niño event, flagged by the World Meteorological Organization and the South African Weather Service as potentially strengthening into a "super" El Niño through late 2026 and into early 2027, is bringing hotter temperatures, below-normal rainfall, and serious drought risks to summer-rainfall regions across the country.

3 tips to protect your garden from El Niño

The gardener kept it practical. His first piece of advice was to mulch the soil. Mulch locks in moisture after watering or rainfall and continues feeding crop roots even under stress. His second tip was to focus on heat-loving crops. He pointed to eggplants and brinjal in his own garden as examples of plants that can handle the conditions South Africa is currently facing.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

His third and most emphatic point was to stop fertilising. He warned that applying fertiliser during a heatwave actively harms newer plant growth, which is already under stress from the heat exposure.

"Now is not the time to fertilise," he said plainly.

Watch the El Niño survival guide for home gardeners here.

Mzansi gardeners are feeling the heat

South Africans in the comments on @gardeningwithkm's TikTok shared their own gardening pain:

@Brandon wrote:

"My pepper seedlings 💔💔💔"

@Ludo said:

"Heat already killed my garden 😭💔"

@Sponkolicious shared:

"The wind broke my potatoes 😭"

@mamaTino said:

"I'm heartbroken; hail destroyed my seedlings, then the sun came out to scorch the rest."

@📚 KC Thee Reader 📚 asked:

"How are you watering your garden with all the municipal water restrictions in place now?"

@Flamingo 🦩 wanted to know:

"Since it's hot, should I move my garden into the shade? Some veges do well in shady or semi-shaded areas."

@Lerato Mo asked:

"😭😭😭 Where do we find mulch?"

The questions and losses in the comments reflect just how widespread the pressure is. With Cape Town set to introduce Level 1 water restrictions from 1 December 2026, targeting a 10% reduction in usage and limiting non-essential outdoor watering, home gardeners across the country are racing to adapt before conditions get worse.

More on water restrictions and El Niño

Briefly News recently reported on Cape Town's Level 1 water restrictions, and South Africans had plenty to say about how the city is handling it.

recently reported on Cape Town's Level 1 water restrictions, and South Africans had plenty to say about how the city is handling it. A Joburg water sommelier broke down what residents are banned from doing under Level 2 restrictions, and locals were quick to respond.

A South African farmer opened up about planting struggles under El Niño during this unpredictable season.

Source: Briefly News